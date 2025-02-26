|
27.02.2025 00:15:10
AlTi Global Names Mike Harrington CFO
(RTTNews) - AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI), Wednesday announced the appointment of Mike Harrington to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Harrington replaces Stephen Yarad and brings nearly four decades of experience in financial services across the banking, investment management and asset management industries to the position.
Mike will be reporting to President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Moran, who will be overseeing the transition
"The board and I are thrilled to welcome Mike as we feel he brings the right mix of experience and expertise in key sectors to support our next phase of growth," said Michael Tiedemann, Chief Executive Officer of AlTi. "We want to extend our thanks to Stephen for his contributions, which include securing over $450m in growth capital from our strategic partners Allianz X and Constellation Wealth Capital, as well as the initial deployment through several critical acquisitions. As we look ahead, we are confident that our financial function is employing discipline as we seek to optimize our capital structure for the path forward."
