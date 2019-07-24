+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
24.07.2019 19:19:00

Alterna Bank Launches a New Mobile Experience

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - We at Alterna Bank are thrilled to announce the launch of our new Alterna Bank mobile app. Customers will now have an even better user experience!

Logo: Alterna Bank (CNW Group/Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited)

As the leader in the digital banking space, we are the first to partner with Central 1 to introduce Forge, an advanced digital platform that greatly enhances the user experience. The platform is powered by global leader Backbase, known for its superior digital omni-channel banking solutions. It is used across Asia and Europe where digital banking technologies are more advanced than they are in Canada.

"Customers love Alterna Bank for its easy, agile service. We're always looking for ways to further make our customers' lives easier," says Rob Paterson, President and CEO of Alterna Bank. "We're so excited about the superior user experience that the Forge platform will provide, and the high caliber safety and security features that are on par with online banking."

Our new mobile app has enhanced features such as Biometric Authorization (facial recognition and fingerprint sign-on), in-app security set-up, swipe left features to cancel/disable activities, Me-to-Me transfer and full QuickView functionalities. Plus, we've added a Show/Hide passcode feature to make logging in easier. Our customers have asked for these features and we've listened.

We encourage customers to check out all the cool new features and to send us feedback.

"We're thrilled to once again trailblaze in digital banking," says Rob. "Just as we did when we introduced the first fully digital end-to-end mortgage experience."

About Alterna Bank:

Alterna Financial Group (Alterna) has been the Good in Banking for 111 years! Made up of Alterna Savings and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alterna Bank, Alterna has $8 billion in assets under management.

Our members and customers benefit from industry leading online brokerage and investment management services and have access to the largest surcharge-free ATM network in Canada. Alterna Bank is one of the most innovative banks in Canada and the first to offer all Canadians an end-to-end digital mortgage experience. Customers also get fully-digital financial services that include our highly competitive and award winning high-interest eChequing, eSavings, RRSP and TFSA products, available online and through mobile banking. For more information please visit www.alternabank.ca

 

SOURCE Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:31
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
09:58
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
09:50
Vontobel: Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mal anders
09:11
SMI auf Richtungssuche
06:11
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Starke Leistung der Käufer / Sonova – Neues Allzeithoch im Blick
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
ams-Aktie legen kräftig zu: Deutliches Umsatzplus im zweiten Quartal
Airopack-Aktie verdoppelt Kurs: Vereinbarung mit Hauptgläubigern getroffen
Snap-Aktie springt vorbörslich hoch: Snapchat-Mutter Snap kann Umsatz deutlich steigern
Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab zur Wochenmitte ab. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnete einen leichten Gewinn. An der Wall Street geht es am Mittwoch etwas bergab. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Mittwoch überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB