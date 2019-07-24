Alterna Bank Launches a New Mobile Experience

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - We at Alterna Bank are thrilled to announce the launch of our new Alterna Bank mobile app. Customers will now have an even better user experience!

As the leader in the digital banking space, we are the first to partner with Central 1 to introduce Forge, an advanced digital platform that greatly enhances the user experience. The platform is powered by global leader Backbase, known for its superior digital omni-channel banking solutions. It is used across Asia and Europe where digital banking technologies are more advanced than they are in Canada.

"Customers love Alterna Bank for its easy, agile service. We're always looking for ways to further make our customers' lives easier," says Rob Paterson, President and CEO of Alterna Bank. "We're so excited about the superior user experience that the Forge platform will provide, and the high caliber safety and security features that are on par with online banking."

Our new mobile app has enhanced features such as Biometric Authorization (facial recognition and fingerprint sign-on), in-app security set-up, swipe left features to cancel/disable activities, Me-to-Me transfer and full QuickView functionalities. Plus, we've added a Show/Hide passcode feature to make logging in easier. Our customers have asked for these features and we've listened.

We encourage customers to check out all the cool new features and to send us feedback.

"We're thrilled to once again trailblaze in digital banking," says Rob. "Just as we did when we introduced the first fully digital end-to-end mortgage experience."

About Alterna Bank:

Alterna Financial Group (Alterna) has been the Good in Banking for 111 years! Made up of Alterna Savings and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alterna Bank, Alterna has $8 billion in assets under management.

Our members and customers benefit from industry leading online brokerage and investment management services and have access to the largest surcharge-free ATM network in Canada. Alterna Bank is one of the most innovative banks in Canada and the first to offer all Canadians an end-to-end digital mortgage experience. Customers also get fully-digital financial services that include our highly competitive and award winning high-interest eChequing, eSavings, RRSP and TFSA products, available online and through mobile banking. For more information please visit www.alternabank.ca

SOURCE Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited