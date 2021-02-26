SMI 10’631 -0.3%  SPI 13’261 -0.4%  Dow 31’402 -1.8%  DAX 13’811 -0.5%  Euro 1.0981 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’655 -0.8%  Gold 1’761 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’518 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9058 0.1%  Öl 65.9 -1.7% 

26.02.2021 13:45:00

Alterity to present at the 7th International Congress of Multiple System Atrophy

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), will present at the upcoming 7th International Congress of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA2021), to be held in a virtual format from February 26-27, 2021.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited logo (PRNewsfoto/Alterity Therapeutics Limited)

The event is a world leading conference on Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rapidly progressive and debilitating neurodegenerative disease without approved treatment. MSA is characterized by motor symptoms similar to those in Parkinson's disease and autonomic failure that manifests as impaired ability to maintain normal blood pressure, bowel and bladder function. MSA2021 promotes international collaboration and the acceleration of research for MSA treatments. With the event being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year's congress will be held in a live and on-demand virtual format.

Alterity's presentation will be featured as part of the Congress' poster presentations, available online for attendees to access on demand.

Alterity will be presenting further information on ATH434, its lead development candidate for the treatment of MSA. The new results to be presented include data on blood pressure following change in body position, which demonstrate that ATH434 does not lower blood pressure when subjects move to the standing position. This is an important safety finding considering impaired maintenance of blood pressure is a cardinal problem in MSA, thus extending the cardiac and overall safety profile previously presented.

As part of its Phase 2 program, Alterity is also undertaking a natural history study in collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the results of which will inform the design of the treatment study targeted to start in 2H '21 .

Commenting on the Company's participation in this year's congress, Alterity Therapeutics CEO Dr David Stamler remarked that "This scientific meeting includes the leading MSA researchers from around the globe, and Alterity is eager to share the emerging clinical data as we advance our Phase 2 program".

Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorised by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alterity-to-present-at-the-7th-international-congress-of-multiple-system-atrophy-301236319.html

SOURCE Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:49 Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Ölkonzerne mit 10% Coupon p.a. und 60% Barriere
08:10 SMI droht Ungemach
07:35 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
06:55 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall im oberen Trendkanalbereich / EUR/USD – Inverse SKS-Formation
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO mit ambitionierten Expansionsplänen - darum rauscht die Aktie dennoch ab
Guggenheim-Analyst mit düsterer Prognose: Nachfrage institutioneller Investoren rechtfertigt Bitcoin-Preis nicht
Plug Power legt Zahlen vor: Erwartungen enttäuscht - Plug Power-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Gamestop-Aktie +19% - Buffett-Vize warnt vor Exzessen
SMI schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Kurssturz an Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende
Wall Street fällt zum Handelsschluss weit zurück -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
Moderna-Aktie klettert kräftig: Moderna mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung
Bayer mit Milliardenverlust in 2020 - Bayer-Aktie knickt ein
Darum fällt der Euro zum US-Dollar - EUR/CHF deutlich über 1,10
Goldpreis zum Jahresauftakt schwach: Ende der Gold-Rally?

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit