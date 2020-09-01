01.09.2020 16:51:00

Altelix "Deepens" their Weatherproof Steel Enclosure Line By Adding Several New Sizes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altelix, a leading provider of weatherproof enclosures, has just introduced four new deeper enclosure sizes to their NS Steel enclosure line.

(PRNewsfoto/Altelix, LLC)

The new 24" x 24" x 24" size is a key addition to their existing line of weatherproof rack mount enclosures which allows for installation of equipment with front facing ports.

Weatherproof rack mount enclosures are ideal for protecting rack mountable equipment from harsh environments and tampering. Indoor/outdoor electrical equipment, AV equipment, ethernet switches, industrial controls, security and other equipment can now be located outdoors.

"Our customer base has been clamoring for deeper weatherproof rack mount enclosures.  With these new specifications not only will we open up new opportunities but our existing customers can design new projects around these enclosures too. Weatherproof Rack Mounted Enclosures have become very popular due to all the recent outdoor projects" said Ryan Sheehan, Sales Executive at Altelix.

In addition to the new 24" x 24" x 24" size, Altelix also offers these new deeper sized models:

16" x 12" x 12"
20" x 16" x 12"
24" x 16" x 12"

As most electronics are sensitive to heat and cold, Altelix offers thermostat controlled cooling fans and up to a 400 watt heater element for their Steel enclosures. 120V and 240V AC power options as well as DC power options are available.

Altelix's new deeper weatherproof Steel enclosures are in-stock and available for quick shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

For a complete product line, to discuss customer application requirements and receive more information email sales@altelix.com or call 866-660-9434.

About Altelix:
Altelix designs and manufactures a wide range of weatherproof equipment enclosures and accessories at competitive pricing with fast product turnaround to meet customer project deadlines. Altelix serves the Security, Audio/Visual, Electrical and Wireless/Telecom industries. With full in-house engineering capability using the latest in solid modeling software, CNC and laser machining equipment, Altelix can customize products in-house to customers' unique requirements. 

Created by and run by Engineers, Altelix has over 20 years experience in the telecommunication and NEMA enclosure industry. Thinking "outside the box" enables Altelix to provide innovative solutions to customers' unique requirements.

Press Contact:
Eric Raskin
Altelix LLC
1201 Clint Moore Road
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 660-9434 Ext. 106

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altelix-deepens-their-weatherproof-steel-enclosure-line-by-adding-several-new-sizes-301122087.html

SOURCE Altelix, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.68
1.54 %
Novartis 79.19
1.47 %
Givaudan 3’842.00
1.37 %
Zurich Insur Gr 338.50
1.35 %
Roche Hldg G 319.60
1.24 %
Geberit 521.80
0.23 %
CS Group 9.92
-0.14 %
Swisscom 498.90
-0.22 %
Sika 215.90
-0.32 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-0.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:03
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
15:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
08:20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit sattem Kursplus
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
Wall Street freundlich -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street freundlich -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Der Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX zeigt sich derweil schwächer. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB