AltaPointe's Mental Health Professionals Want to Help You Cope with Disaster

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are in the peak of the 2019 Hurricane season. Living along the Gulf Coast, we are no stranger to natural disasters. We are all well-rehearsed in what it takes to prepare for say a hurricane. What we might struggle with is how to handle life following a disaster or traumatic event, which can pose tremendous psychological risks to our mental health.

Following a natural disaster, it is natural to experience an array of emotions, such as shock, frustration, and sadness. You may experience nightmares and reoccurring thoughts about the events, or you may not be able to sleep at all. A loss of appetite is normal, and so is overeating. These reactions can have an impact on our physical and mental well-being.

Thankfully, there are steps we can take to better cope with disaster or trauma lessening the psychosomatic impacts.



Talk about what happened. By talking with others about the event, you can relieve stress and realize that others may share your feelings.

Avoid overexposure to images of the event. Watching or reading news about the event over and over again will only increase your stress.

Find time for activities you enjoy. Read a book, go for a walk, or do something else you find enjoyable. These healthy activities can help you get your mind off the disaster and keep the stress in check.

Take one thing at a time. Pick one urgent task and work on it. Once you accomplish that task, choose the next one. "Checking off" tasks will give you a sense of accomplishment and make things feel less overwhelming.

Ask for help. If your feelings do not go away or are so intense that they interfere with your ability to function in daily life, make an appointment with a mental health professional. Do not try to cope alone. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness.

If you find you need help coping following a natural disaster or another traumatic event AltaPointe Health wants to help. AltaPointe has 17 outpatient locations across seven-counties in Alabama. For more information, call (251) 450-2211 or (888) 335-3044.

SOURCE AltaPointe Health