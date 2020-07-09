AltaPointe works to ensure access to care during COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Federal Communications Commission's Wireline Competition Bureau today approved an additional 25 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, and AltaPointe Health is among the recipients. Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use the funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program, the agency has approved 539 funding applications in 47 states plus Washington, D.C. and Guam for a total of $200 million in funding—the amount of money provided by Congress in the CARES Act.

"In late March, Congress tasked the FCC with developing from scratch a new $200 million COVID-19 Telehealth Program to help combat COVID-19, support health care providers, and make it easier for Americans to safely access vital healthcare services," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "And just over three months later, the Commission has approved 539 applications, allocating the full $200 million for worthy projects across the country."

Telehealth is an effective and innovative way to deliver quality healthcare services. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, is was evident that the popularity of virtual care is rising and will only continue its upward trend. AltaPointe clinicians provided 13,133 telehealth services across seven counties in Alabama in 22019.

Telehealth removes barriers to care, allowing providers to virtually see patients anytime, anywhere through the use of mobile technologies. AltaPointe's philosophy is to be the best IT-driven health and human services organization.

To read the full press release

SOURCE AltaPointe Health