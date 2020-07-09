09.07.2020 02:00:00

AltaPointe works to ensure access to care during COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Federal Communications Commission's Wireline Competition Bureau today approved an additional 25 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, and AltaPointe Health is among the recipients. Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use the funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program, the agency has approved 539 funding applications in 47 states plus Washington, D.C. and Guam for a total of $200 million in funding—the amount of money provided by Congress in the CARES Act.

"In late March, Congress tasked the FCC with developing from scratch a new $200 million COVID-19 Telehealth Program to help combat COVID-19, support health care providers, and make it easier for Americans to safely access vital healthcare services," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "And just over three months later, the Commission has approved 539 applications, allocating the full $200 million for worthy projects across the country."

Telehealth is an effective and innovative way to deliver quality healthcare services. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, is was evident that the popularity of virtual care is rising and will only continue its upward trend. AltaPointe clinicians provided 13,133 telehealth services across seven counties in Alabama in 22019.

Telehealth removes barriers to care, allowing providers to virtually see patients anytime, anywhere through the use of mobile technologies. AltaPointe's philosophy is to be the best IT-driven health and human services organization.

To read the full press release

 

SOURCE AltaPointe Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 105.98
0.68 %
ABB 23.00
0.57 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.42 %
Swisscom 491.10
0.20 %
Sika 186.65
0.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-1.36 %
Alcon 53.66
-1.47 %
CieFinRichemont 62.32
-1.49 %
The Swatch Grp 189.75
-1.58 %
Adecco Group 44.92
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.07.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – July 2020
08.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08.07.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
08.07.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen haben geliefert / ABB – Rally noch nicht zu Ende?
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: EY-Prüfberichte zu Wirecard könnten bald eingesehen werden - Wirecard-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Bayer-Aktie verliert: US-Richter sieht Teil der Glyphosat-Einigung kritisch
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: 1'400-Dollar-Marke kurzzeitig überwunden
Swiss-Mutterkonzern Lufthansa beschliesst zweites Paket ihres Restrukturierungsprogramms
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie fällt ins Minus: ASMALLWORLD erwartet im Halbjahr Umsatzanstieg und positiven Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street tendierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB