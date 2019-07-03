|
Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold At Wal-Mart
AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold at Wal-Mart during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. This recall is being carried out to the retail level and is only for the specific lots listed above. No other lots are being recalled.
Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death. To date, Altaire has received no reports of adverse events, nor has Altaire obtained any out of specifications results including Sterility testing, for the products.
Product Description: Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
17196
07/19
08/15/2017
17292
09/19
11/03/2017
17355
11/19
12/22/2017
19040
02/21
03/26/2019
Product Description: Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
19128
05/21
06/20/2019
19009
01/21
01/28/2019
19003
01/21
02/21/2019
19034
01/21
03/07/2019
19060
02/21
04/22/2019
19061
02/21
05/21/2019
18252
10/20
11/21/2018
18058
03/20
03/22/2018
18224
09/20
09/26/2018
18185
07/20
08/27/2018
18152
06/20
07/05/2018
18159
06/20
07/18/2018
18091
04/20
06/07/2018
18090
04/20
04/27/2018
18069
03/20
04/04/2018
Product Description: Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
SAJ
01/21
03/23/2018
SFE
06/21
07/05/2018
SIA
09/21
10/23/2018
RIE
09/20
09/28/2017
REH
05/20
07/21/2017
RAD
01/20
05/23/2017
TAH
01/22
02/14/2019
TDD
04/22
05/29/2019
Product Description: Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
17384
12/19
01/17/2018
17259
08/19
10/27/2017
19002
01/21
01/22/2019
19041
02/21
04/09/2019
18222
09/20
09/25/2018
18084
04/20
06/15/2018
Product Description: Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
SKG
08/21
12/18/2018
SHK
08/21
10/09/2018
SHJ
08/21
09/13/2018
SEC
05/21
07/13/2018
SCB
03/21
01/14/2019
SBC
02/21
03/21/2019
RLB
12/20
12/27/2017
RBB
02/20
04/28/2017
RHR
08/20
10/04/2017
RFK
06/20
07/28/2017
RAB
01/20
03/21/2017
TAD
01/22
01/25/2019
TAQ
01/22
03/18/2019
TBI
02/22
04/29/2019
TDB
04/22
06/07/2019
QHE
08/19
09/27/2016
QJD
10/19
12/07/2016
SGE
07/21
08/07/2018
Product Description: Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
KT19146
02/21
06/05/2019
KT18133
04/20
12/12/2018
KT18194
07/20
01/15/2019
KT18129
02/20
05/25/18
Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
19137
05/22
06/06/2019
19022
01/22
02/18/2019
Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill):
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
RKP
11/19
01/08/2018
RIN
09/19
12/22/2017
SLC
12/20
01/16/2019
RIF
09/19
10/10/2017
TBE
02/21
03/26/2019
TBI
02/21
05/15/2019
SHB
08/20
10/03/2018
Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
19015
01/21
02/06/2019
19117
04/21
05/20/2019
18080
07/20
08/02/2018
18111
05/20
05/25/2018
Product Description: Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
19011
01/21
04/01/2019
18052
02/20
03/26/2018
18266
10/20
01/15/2019
18178
07/20
08/20/2018
17385
12/19
01/24/2018
Product Description: Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size: 10 mL (Note: Support Harmony packaging was discontinued in January 2018.)
Lot Number
Expiration Date
Manufacturer
17290
09/19
11/03/2017
The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for Wal-Mart. Altaire ships the products labeled for Wal-Mart only to Wal-Mart. The products are distributed at the retail level by Wal-Mart. Altaire has also requested that Wal-Mart notify its customers.
Altaire has notified Wal-Mart by e-mail on July 3, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.
Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm. Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.
- Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.
Company Contacts:
Michael Sawaya
Joseph Sawaya
1-800-258-2471
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altaire-pharmaceuticals-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-of-multiple-ophthalmic-products-sold-at-wal-mart-300880102.html
SOURCE Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
