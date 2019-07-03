Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold At Wal-Mart

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold at Wal-Mart during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. This recall is being carried out to the retail level and is only for the specific lots listed above. No other lots are being recalled.

Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death. To date, Altaire has received no reports of adverse events, nor has Altaire obtained any out of specifications results including Sterility testing, for the products.

Product Description: Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date 17196 07/19 08/15/2017 17292 09/19 11/03/2017 17355 11/19 12/22/2017 19040 02/21 03/26/2019

Product Description: Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-887-13 Package Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date 19128 05/21 06/20/2019 19009 01/21 01/28/2019 19003 01/21 02/21/2019 19034 01/21 03/07/2019 19060 02/21 04/22/2019 19061 02/21 05/21/2019 18252 10/20 11/21/2018 18058 03/20 03/22/2018 18224 09/20 09/26/2018 18185 07/20 08/27/2018 18152 06/20 07/05/2018 18159 06/20 07/18/2018 18091 04/20 06/07/2018 18090 04/20 04/27/2018 18069 03/20 04/04/2018

Product Description: Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date SAJ 01/21 03/23/2018 SFE 06/21 07/05/2018 SIA 09/21 10/23/2018 RIE 09/20 09/28/2017 REH 05/20 07/21/2017 RAD 01/20 05/23/2017 TAH 01/22 02/14/2019 TDD 04/22 05/29/2019

Product Description: Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374319 NDC #: 49035-197-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date 17384 12/19 01/17/2018 17259 08/19 10/27/2017 19002 01/21 01/22/2019 19041 02/21 04/09/2019 18222 09/20 09/25/2018 18084 04/20 06/15/2018

Product Description: Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment W-M item #: 551282425 NDC #: 49035-191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date SKG 08/21 12/18/2018 SHK 08/21 10/09/2018 SHJ 08/21 09/13/2018 SEC 05/21 07/13/2018 SCB 03/21 01/14/2019 SBC 02/21 03/21/2019 RLB 12/20 12/27/2017 RBB 02/20 04/28/2017 RHR 08/20 10/04/2017 RFK 06/20 07/28/2017 RAB 01/20 03/21/2017 TAD 01/22 01/25/2019 TAQ 01/22 03/18/2019 TBI 02/22 04/29/2019 TDB 04/22 06/07/2019 QHE 08/19 09/27/2016 QJD 10/19 12/07/2016 SGE 07/21 08/07/2018

Product Description: Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack W-M item #: 567368000 NDC #: 49035-883-59 Package Size: 3.5g and 15mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date KT19146 02/21 06/05/2019 KT18133 04/20 12/12/2018 KT18194 07/20 01/15/2019 KT18129 02/20 05/25/18

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date 19137 05/22 06/06/2019 19022 01/22 02/18/2019

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill):

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date RKP 11/19 01/08/2018 RIN 09/19 12/22/2017 SLC 12/20 01/16/2019 RIF 09/19 10/10/2017 TBE 02/21 03/26/2019 TBI 02/21 05/15/2019 SHB 08/20 10/03/2018

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-882-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date 19015 01/21 02/06/2019 19117 04/21 05/20/2019 18080 07/20 08/02/2018 18111 05/20 05/25/2018

Product Description: Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size:10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date 19011 01/21 04/01/2019 18052 02/20 03/26/2018 18266 10/20 01/15/2019 18178 07/20 08/20/2018 17385 12/19 01/24/2018

Product Description: Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops W-M item #: 553503238 NDC #: 49035-145-10 Package Size: 10 mL (Note: Support Harmony packaging was discontinued in January 2018.)

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer

Initial Ship Date 17290 09/19 11/03/2017

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for Wal-Mart. Altaire ships the products labeled for Wal-Mart only to Wal-Mart. The products are distributed at the retail level by Wal-Mart. Altaire has also requested that Wal-Mart notify its customers.

Altaire has notified Wal-Mart by e-mail on July 3, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471

