Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Multiple Ophthalmic Products Sold At CVS

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold at CVS Health the during the time period as indicated in the tables below. As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.

This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL and IS ONLY FOR THE SPECIFIC LOTS LISTED BELOW. No other lots are being recalled. A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in inventory at the chain store.

Altaire further advises as follows:

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS.

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATIONS RESULTS, INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THE PRODUCTS.

Product Description: CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free

Item#: 538397 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 32 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SEI 5/21 06/20/2018 SGC 7/21 08/31/2018 QGB 07/19 09/06/2016 QID 09/19 11/11/2016 RJC 10/20 10/26/2017 RCJ 03/20 05/20/2017 RCB 03/20 03/24/2017 TCJ 03/22 06/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye

Item#: 317916 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17196 08/19 10/13/2017 17192 09/19 11/14/2017 17355 11/19 12/22/2017 18024 01/20 02/27/2018 18036 02/20 03/26/2018 18237 09/20 10/31/2018 18293 12/20 12/27/2018 18105 04/20 06/06/2018 18179 07/20 08/08/2018 19040 2/21 03/26/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye

Item#: 247887 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17222 07/19 09/28/2017 17386 12/19 01/15/2018 19018 01/21 03/14/2019 18016 01/20 02/19/2018 18181 07/20 08/27/2018 18104 04/20 06/08/2018 19018 1/21 06/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops

Item#: 317914 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17215 07/19 08/23/2017 17239 08/19 01/02/2018 18081 03/21 04/25/2018 18207 08/20 09/04/2018 18274 11/21 11/27/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops

Item#: 457802 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17277 09/19 10/20/2017 18006 01/20 02/22/2018 18098 04/21 02/04/2019 18006 1/20 05/30/2018 19057 02/22 03/29/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution

Item#: 495334 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RGF 07/19 08/10/29017 RHN 08/19 09/29/2017 RIH 09/19 10/30/2017 RJP 10/19 11/30/2017 RKN 11/19 12/11/2017 SDC 04/20 05/10/18 SFC 06/20 06/28/18 SFJ 06/20 07/25/18 SGI 07/20 09/18/18

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution

Item#: 994883 Product Size: 0. 6 mL x 30 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RGF 07/19 08/10/2017 RHN 08/19 09/29/2017 RIH 09/19 10/23/2017 RJP 10/19 11/30/2017 RKN 11/19 12/11/2017 SDC 04/20 05/10/2018 SFC 06/20 06//28/2018 SFJ 06/20 07/25/2018 SGI 07/20 10/09/2018 SKF 11/20 01/04/2019 TAE 01/21 01/04/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief

Item#: 634634 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SEI 5/20 06/20/2018 TAK 01/21 02/28/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use

Item#: 563420 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17238 08/19 10/24/2017 18094 4/20 8/10/2018 19058 02/21 03/25/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment

Item#: 881532 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RJK 10/19 12/21/2017 SBJ 2/20 03/12/2018 SFG 6/20 07/19/2018 SHI 8/20 11/06/2018 SLB 12/20 02/01/2019 TCM 03/21 04/30/2019 TDC 4/21 03/20/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment

Item#: 247881 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date SAS 1/21 08/9/2018 SIA 9/21 02/28/2019 SFE 6/21 11/14/2018 SAS 1/21 08/9/2018 SFE 6/21 11/14/2018 SIA 9/21 02/28/2019 RIE 9/20 01/9/2018 REH 5/20 07/17/2018 RAD 1/20 05/4/2017 TAH 01/22 03/11/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops

Item#: 799143 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19087 3/21 04/26/2019 17289 9/19 12/19/2017 19087 03/21 04/26/2019 18122 5/20 11/19/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack

Item#: 258587 Product Size: 2 x 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 19087 03/21 05/29/2019 18122 5/20 11/19/2018 17289 9/19 04/20/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy

Item#: 895160 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17223 07/19 09/26/2017 17297 10/19 11/17/2017 18017 01/20 02/05/2018 18018 01/20 02/21/2018 18065 03/21 06/08/2018 18213 08/20 09/11/18 18247 10/21 11/01/18

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack

Item#: 994881 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17296 10/19 07/23/2017 18094 04/20 05/11/2018 18206 08/20 09/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution

Item#: 495301 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date QHI 08/19 11/18/2016 QJG 10/19 12/6/2016 RBA 02/20 03/08/2017 RCF 03/20 04/11/2017 RCM 03/20 04/28/2017 RDJ 04/20 06/01/2017 RFA 06/20 06/20/2017 RHI 08/20 09/28/2017 RJI 10/20 11/16/2017 RKG 11/20 12/08/2017 SBF 2/21 06/6/2018 SDD 04/21 05/23/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution

Item#: 457791 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 70ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date QHF 08/19 10/20/2016 QHI 08/19 11/10/2016 QLA 12/19 01/05/2017 RBA 02/20 03/07/2017 RCF 03/20 04/11/2017 RCM 03/20 04/28/2017 RDJ 04/20 06/01/2017 RFA 06/20 06/21/2017 RHI 08/20 09/28/2017 RJI 10/20 11/16/2017 RKG 11/20 01/02/2018 RLE 12/20 01/02/2018 SAE 01/21 02/14/2018 SBF 02/21 04/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief

Item#: 563442 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 30

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RJM 10/19 11/22/2017 RIA 09/19 10/04/2017 SAN 01/20 02/22/2018 SFF 06/20 08/02/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief

Item#: 563419 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17285 09/19 01/03/2018 18067 03/20 05/02/2018 18205 08/20 08/30/2018 18067 3/20 05/03/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free

Item#: 994882 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 24 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RIN 09/19 10/23/2017 RKP 11/19 01/02/2018 SAR 01/20 03/07/2018 SCG 03/20 04/17/2018 SED 5/20 06/07/2018 SLC 12/20 01/18/2019 TBE 02/21 04/01/2019 TBL 02/21 05/15/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting

Item#: 258625 Product Size: 0.6 mL x 60 ct

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RHD 08/19 08/29/2017 RIF 09/19 10/17/2017 RIN 09/19 10/23/2017 RKP 11/19 01/08/2018 SAR 01/20 02/21/2018 SCG 03/20 04/17/2018 SED 5/20 06/7/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief

Item#: 799145 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17214 07/19 09/29/2017 18002 1/20 11/14/2018 18113 5/20 02/4/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops

Item#: 694954 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 16267 10/19 11/07/2016 18096 04/21 08/01/2018 18301 12/21 12/27/2018 18096 4/21 06/14/2018 18301 12/21 12/27/2018 17371 12/20 01/19/2018 17158 6/20 06/26/2017 17025 1/20 04/21/2017 17015 1/20 02/08/2017 19103 04/22 06/03/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief

Item#:968210 Product Size: 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17291 9/19 12/15/2017 17385 12/19 07/10/2018 18118 5/20 09/18/2018 18266 10/20 12/11/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack

Item#: 495323 Product Size: 2 x 10 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17291 9/19 12/19/2017 17385 12/19 03/23/2018 18118 5/20 08/17/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops

Item#: 994880 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17251 8/19 09/05/2017 17269 9/19 11/09/17 17360 12/19 01/10/2018 18012 1/20 04/20/2018 18106 4/20 05/24/2018 18275 11/20 12/05/2018 18275 11/20 12/06/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief

Item#: 317912 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18229 9/21 10/12/18 18031 1/21 04/10/2018 17131 5/20 06/19/2017 17059 3/20 06/20/2017 17008 1/20 02/01/2017 19056 03/22 05/01/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Redness Relief

Item#: 457799 Product Size: 30 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18229 9/21 11/02/2018 18229 9/21 06/04/2019 19056 03/22 04/17/2019

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief

Item#: 563431 Product Size: 15 mL

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18043 2/20 03/16/2018 18115 5/20 08/06/2018 18300 12/20 02/01/2019 18300 12/20 02/01/2019 18116 5/20 02/01/2019 18115 5/20 06/11/2018 18044 2/20 05/30/2018 18043 2/20 03/16/2018

Product Description: CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula

Item#: 247885 Product Size: 3.5 gram

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date QHE 08/19 11/11/2016 QJD 10/19 01/16/2017

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS Health. Altaire ships the products labeled for CVS only to CVS. The products are distributed at the retail level by CVS.

Altaire has notified CVS by e-mail on July 10, 2019 announcing the recalls of the products/lots identified herein, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471

