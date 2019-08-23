23.08.2019 23:38:00

Altaire Issues Correction To 08.22.2019 Recall Announcement For Veterinary Ophthalmic Products

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is correcting its 08.22.19 Announcement of a Voluntary Recall for Veterinary Ophthalmic drug products and lots, within expiry, identified below. 

Corrections are being made only for the Vetropolycin and Puralube products as indicated below; all corrections are explained in the brackets following the corrected lot numbers enumerated herein.  No corrections are required for the Vetropolycin HC products and lots identified in the 08.22.19 Notice of Recall.

Product Description: Vetropolycin Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 17033-028-38 Package Size: 3.5 gm – Lot #:/ Exp. Date: 17245/RHG (08/19), 17246/RHH (08/19), 17265/RHQ  (09/19), 17305/RJE (10/19), 17329/RKD (11/19), 17330/RKE (11/19), 17331/RKF (11/19),17382/RLJ (12/19), 17383/RLK (12/19), 18010/SAF (01/20), 18011/SAG (01/20), 18233/SIG (09/20), 18234/SIH (09/20), 18270/SKA (11/20), 18271/SKB (11/20), 18312/SLH (12/20), 18313/SLI (12/20), 19019/TAI (01/21), 19020/TAJ  (01/21), 19024/TAL (01/21), 19067/TCE (03/21), 19097/TDA (04/21). [Revised to remove duplicate Vetropolycin lot numbers.]

Product Description: Vetropolycin HC Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number: 17033-030-88 Package Size: 3.5 gm – Lot #:/ Exp. Date: 17243/RHF (08/19), 17324/RJQ (10/19), 17326/RKA (11/19), 17327/RKB (11/19), 17328/RKC (11/19), 17389/RLN (12/19), 18013/SAH (01/20), 18028/SAQ (01/20), 18039/SBD (02/20), 19118/TDK (04/21).

Product Description: Puralube Vet Ophthalmic Ointment NDC Number:  17033-211-38 Package Size: 3.5 gm –  Lot #:/ Exp. Date: 17252/RHJ (08/19), 17387/RLL (12/20), 17310/RJH (10/20), 18041/SBE (02/21), 18142/SFD (06/21), 18183/SGG (07/21), 18202/SHF (08/21), 19027/TAM (01/22), 19042/TBF (02/22), 19043/TBG (02/22), 19044/TBH(02/22), 19063/TCB (03/22), 19064/TCC (03/22), 19068/TCF (03/22). [Revised to remove Vetropolycin lot numbers and identify Puralube lot numbers.]

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for Dechra Veterinary Products.  Altaire ships the products only to Dechra Veterinary Products.  The products are distributed by Dechra Veterinary Products. 

Altaire has notified Dechra by e-mail of the corrections on August 23, 2019, with specific directions to recall all units of the impacted lots. 

Dechra customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Dechra directly by calling 1-866-933-2472, or e-mailing support@dechra.com.  Pet Owners should contact their veterinary care provider if they have any questions.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) program by using FORM FDA 1932a "Veterinary Adverse Experience, Lack of Effectiveness or Product Defect Report" as follows:

  • Online: submit fillable form  found at https://www.fda.gov/media/125072/download via email to CVM1932a@fda.hhs.gov
  • Regular Mail: mail  form available at  www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm  to Center for Veterinary Medicine  Food and Drug Administration   HFV-1  7500 Standish Place  Rockville, MD 20855.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously.  The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility. 

Company Contacts:
Joseph Sawaya
Michael Sawaya
1-800-258-2471

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altaire-issues-correction-to-08-22-2019-recall-announcement-for-veterinary-ophthalmic-products-300906550.html

SOURCE Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Am heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte keine klare Richtung gefunden werden. Der DAX rauschte wieder in die Verlustzone. An der Wall Street wurden herbe Verluste verbucht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Nachrichten

