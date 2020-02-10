10.02.2020 14:45:00

AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend

CALGARY, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX: ALA) announced today that the February dividend will be paid on March 16, 2020, to common shareholders of record on February 25, 2020. The ex-dividend date is February 24, 2020. The amount of the dividend will be $0.08 for each common share. This dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company with a focus on regulated Utilities, Midstream and Power. AltaGas creates value by growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas or an affiliate of AltaGas, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the payment of dividends. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause AltaGas' actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Exodus der Großanleger aus dem Ölmarkt
11:46
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:34
US-Jobmotor läuft auf Hochtouren
10:02
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit physical Settlement
08:58
SMI verteidigt die 11.000er-Marke
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie fällt zurück
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Biotech- und Pharmabranche im Fokus: Welchen Einfluss die US-Wahlen haben
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
SMI knapp im Plus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Facebook, Apple, & Co.: Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - keine Blase an US-Börsen
Patente für Winklevoss-Zwillinge: Nutzbarkeit von Stablecoins soll verbessert werden
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI knapp im Plus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Montag eher seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex beginnt die neue Woche mit einem kleinen Abschlag. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;