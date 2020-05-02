|
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors
CALGARY, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2020 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Victoria A. Calvert
151,397,568
98.62
2,111,430
1.38
David W. Cornhill
151,719,912
98.83
1,789,086
1.17
Randall L. Crawford
151,809,939
98.89
1,699,059
1.11
Allan L. Edgeworth
150,580,541
98.09
2,928,458
1.91
Robert B. Hodgins
145,153,338
94.56
8,355,660
5.44
Cynthia Johnston
152,082,193
99.07
1,426,805
0.93
Pentti O. Karkkainen
151,834,565
98.91
1,674,433
1.09
Phillip R. Knoll
151,450,102
98.66
2,058,896
1.34
Terry D. McCallister
150,138,998
97.80
3,370,001
2.20
Linda G. Sullivan
152,074,351
99.07
1,434,647
0.93
Nancy G. Tower
152,050,449
99.05
1,458,549
0.95
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
AltaGas would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Daryl Gilbert, who has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Gilbert has been a valued director of AltaGas (and its predecessors) since 2000.
About AltaGas
AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on regulated Utilities and Midstream. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca.
