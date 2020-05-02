+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2020 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld






Victoria A. Calvert

151,397,568

98.62

2,111,430

1.38

David W. Cornhill

151,719,912

98.83

1,789,086

1.17

Randall L. Crawford

151,809,939

98.89

1,699,059

1.11

Allan L. Edgeworth

150,580,541

98.09

2,928,458

1.91

Robert B. Hodgins

145,153,338

94.56

8,355,660

5.44

Cynthia Johnston

152,082,193

99.07

1,426,805

0.93

Pentti O. Karkkainen

151,834,565

98.91

1,674,433

1.09

Phillip R. Knoll

151,450,102

98.66

2,058,896

1.34

Terry D. McCallister

150,138,998

97.80

3,370,001

2.20

Linda G. Sullivan

152,074,351

99.07

1,434,647

0.93

Nancy G. Tower

152,050,449

99.05

1,458,549

0.95

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AltaGas would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Daryl Gilbert, who has retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Gilbert has been a valued director of AltaGas (and its predecessors) since 2000.

About AltaGas

AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on regulated Utilities and Midstream. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca.

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

