18.03.2021 19:00:00

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $125K in Grants

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced the recipients of $125,000 in grants. The recipients were announced during ALTA's virtual spring event, ALTA SPRINGBOARD.

"The Foundation's mission centers on the idea that 'good deeds grow communities,'" said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. "The stories of these organizations and the ALTA members who support them were incredibly moving and telling of our industry's commitment to building and strengthening local communities."

Twenty grants in the amount of $6,000 were awarded to charities supported by ALTA members across the United States, ranging from the Second Harvest food bank network in Spokane, Wash., to the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, Ohio, to H.O.M.E.S. Inc., a housing- and mortgage-assistance program in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. An additional $5,000 emergency grant was given to the Harper Volunteer Fire Department in Harper, Texas, to help fund the crisis response arising from the February 2021 severe winter storm.

The other grants were awarded to: AMNACS Veteran Village, Sheridan, Wyo.; Be a Blessing Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.; Burlington Recreation Commission, Burlington, N.D.; Caring Cupboard LLC, Pasadena, Md.; GRACE in Action, Washington, D.C.; Greenhouse17, Lexington, Ky.; Habitat for Humanity, Coastal Fairfield Chapter, Bridgeport, Conn.; Hamilton Families, San Francisco, Calif.; Kanawha Valley Collective, Charleston, W.Va.; Operation America Standing in Support, Merritt Island, Fla.; Owen J. Roberts Education Foundation, Pottstown, Pa.; Rebuilding Together North Central Florida Inc., Gainesville, Fla.; Revive South Jersey, Bridgeton, N.J.; Spare Key, St. Paul, Minn.; The Baldrick Group Nonprofit LLC, dba "The Columbus Project," Columbus, Ohio; The Literacy Center, Bluffton, S.C.; and William Michael Stromsodt Memorial Foundation, Fisher, Minn.

"I am incredibly proud of the efforts of our ALTA members who work to support these charities as well as those who donated so much to the Foundation," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb, Foundation Board member. "Title insurance professionals work daily to protect homebuyers and every community across the country, so it's no surprise to see them lifting others in times of need. Good deeds are woven into the fabric of who they are. I am excited to see the growth of the Foundation in 2021."

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

Contact: Megan Hernandez                                                       
Direct Office Line: 202-261-0315
Email: mhernandez@alta.org  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alta-good-deeds-foundation-awards-125k-in-grants-301250463.html

SOURCE American Land Title Association

