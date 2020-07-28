Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) ("Alta”), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 13, 2020. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the company's website, www.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details What: Alta Equipment Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live call: (844) 543-5487 International: (825) 312-2330 Audio Replay: (800) 585-8367 Passcode: 8805977 Webcast: https://Investors.altaequipment.com

The audio replay will be archived through August 27, 2020.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 35 years and has developed a branch network that includes 48 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

