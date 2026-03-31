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31.03.2026 08:51:17

Alstom Wins EUR 700 Mln Systems Contract In AMECA Region

(RTTNews) - Alstom S.A. (ALSMY, AOMFF, ALO.PA), a rail transport and mobility solutions company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new systems contract in the AMECA region as part of a consortium.

The company's share of the contract is valued at approximately 700 million euros, representing about 30% of the total project value of USD 2.75 billion.

The order was recorded in the company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026.

The contract is aimed at strengthening its presence in the AMECA region and supporting the development of mobility infrastructure.

On Monday, Alstom S.A. closed trading 2.46% lesser at EUR 23.02 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

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Inside Trading & Investment

06:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kursgewinne zum Wochenstart
30.03.26 Lage in Nahost weiter unklar
30.03.26 Marktüberblick: Evonik Industries gesucht
30.03.26 BioNTech im Umbruch
26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’146.16 19.64 BWLSFU
Short 13’408.54 13.81 BI8SQU
Short 13’907.68 8.92 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’668.67 30.03.2026 17:30:34
Long 12’114.01 19.64 SZHBKU
Long 11’825.87 13.66 SQOB2U
Long 11’327.43 8.85 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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