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31.03.2026 08:51:17
Alstom Wins EUR 700 Mln Systems Contract In AMECA Region
(RTTNews) - Alstom S.A. (ALSMY, AOMFF, ALO.PA), a rail transport and mobility solutions company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a new systems contract in the AMECA region as part of a consortium.
The company's share of the contract is valued at approximately 700 million euros, representing about 30% of the total project value of USD 2.75 billion.
The order was recorded in the company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026.
The contract is aimed at strengthening its presence in the AMECA region and supporting the development of mobility infrastructure.
On Monday, Alstom S.A. closed trading 2.46% lesser at EUR 23.02 on the Paris Stock Exchange.
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