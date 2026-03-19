Alstom Secures GBP 330 Mln ScotRail, Beacon Contracts For Class 222 Fleet Support And Upgrades

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (ALSMY, ALO.PA), a French rail transport systems manufacturer, on Thursday said it secured long-term train services and refurbishment contracts worth about 330 million pounds or 380 million euros with ScotRail and Beacon Rail.

The contracts include a 10-year Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement valued at around 250 million pounds

The deal covers operation, maintenance, support and refresh of ScotRail's Class 222 fleet through March 2036, with an option to extend to March 2042.

Under the agreement, the company will provide technical support and spares supply for 22 five-car Class 222 trains, alongside a refurbishment and modernization program aimed at improving reliability, passenger comfort and onboard technology.

Separately, Alstom secured a refurbishment contract with Beacon Rail worth about 80 million pounds, covering extensive interior and exterior upgrades.

The upgrade also includes onboard technology enhancements such as passenger information systems, media screens, hearing aid announcement systems, automatic passenger counting, CCTV, WiFi connectivity, cybersecurity measures and installation of defibrillators.

The agreement forms part of a broader partnership with Beacon Rail, including heavy maintenance, refurbishment and storage of the Class 222 fleet.

The program aligns with sustainability and inclusivity goals, focusing on reducing emissions, improving accessibility and supporting economic growth.

On Wednesday, Alstom closed trading 0.10% lesser at EUR 19.82 on the XETRA.