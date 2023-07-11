ALSTOM SA : Option for payment of dividend 2022/23 in shares: Calendar and terms

Option for payment of dividend 2022/23 in shares

Calendar and terms

11 July 2023 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, which took place today, approved the dividend related to the 2022/23 fiscal year for an amount of €0.25 gross per share, and has decided to offer to each shareholder an option, with respect to 100% of the dividends attached to the shares owned by such shareholder, for payment of such dividend to be made in cash or in new shares. The ALSTOM’S shareholders will be able to receive dividend, depending on their choice, either in cash, or in new Alstom shares.

Calendar for dividend payment:

Ex-dividend date: 17 July 2023

17 July 2023 Record date : 18 July 2023, at the closing of the trading session

18 July 2023, at the closing of the trading session Opening date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: 19 July 2023

19 July 2023 Closing date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: 1 st September 2023 (Shareholders not exercising their option at the latest by 1 st September 2023 inclusive, will be paid their dividend fully in cash).

1 September 2023 (Shareholders not exercising their option at the latest by 1 September 2023 inclusive, will be paid their dividend fully in cash). Results of option for dividend payment in new shares: 5 September 2023

5 September 2023 Dividend payment date in cash, delivery of the new shares: 7 September 2023

Terms of dividend payment:

Shareholders wishing to opt for the payment of dividends in shares will have to request such payment method from the financial intermediaries empowered to pay the dividend or from Uptevia, holding the Company’s direct registered form shares accounts, for those shareholders holding direct registered form shares. Any shareholder who has not elected for its dividends to be paid in shares at the latest by 1st September 2023 inclusive, will be paid his/her dividend fully in cash.

The issue price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend has been set at €23.75. This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the prices quoted at the beginning of the twenty trading sessions preceding the date of the General Meeting, less the net amount of this dividend and rounded up to two decimal places.

If the amount of the net dividend in respect of which the shareholder exercises its option does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may obtain the immediately lower whole number of shares plus a cash balancing payment.

The shares issued as payment for the dividend will carry immediate dividend right and will be fully assimilated to ordinary shares comprising the share capital of the Company.

New shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (Code ISIN: FR0010220475) as of 7 September 2023, on the same quotation line than the existing shares.

Disclaimer

This release constitutes the information document required under article 1, paragraphs 4 (h) and 5 (g) of the chapter I of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017. This release does not constitute an offer to the public nor a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities. This release and any other document related to the payment of the dividend in the form of new shares of the Company may not be published outside France, unless such publication complies with applicable local laws and regulations. Moreover, such publication may not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, in any country where such an offer would break applicable local laws and regulations. The option for payment of the 2022/23 dividend in the form of new shares of the Company shall not be available to any shareholder residing in any country where such an option would require a registration or an authorisation to be granted by local financial market authorities; Shareholders residing outside France are expected to inform themselves on the applicable local laws and regulations applicable to the option. For tax purposes related to the payment of the dividend in the form of new shares, shareholders are expected to inform themselves on the applicable taxes with their tax advisor. When deciding whether or not they will exercise the option, shareholders are advised to take into account the risks associated with an investment in shares. For any further information about the Company, please refer to Chapter "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document 2022/23 of the Company filed on 6 June 2023 with the AMF under reference D.23-0459 (available on the Company’s website, http://www.alstom.com)





