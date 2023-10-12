|
12.10.2023 21:12:07
ALSTOM SA: Moody's Investors Service confirms Alstom's Baa3 long-term issuer rating. Credit outlook lowered to negative from stable. Alstom reaffirms its commitment to an Investment Grade rating.
Moody's Investors Service confirms Alstom's Baa3 long-term issuer rating
Credit outlook lowered to negative from stable
Alstom reaffirms its commitment to an Investment Grade rating
12 October 2023 – The credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has on 12 October decided to confirm Alstom’s Baa3 long-term issuer rating. It has lowered its credit outlook to Negative from Stable. The details of the action taken by Moody’s are as follows:
|Alstom
|Moody’s rating
|Outlook
|Negative (vs Stable)
|Issuer rating
|Baa3 (unchanged)
|Senior Unsecured
|Baa3 (unchanged)
|Short-term rating
|P-3 (unchanged)
Source :Moody’s Investors Service.
Moody’s methodology:
Moody’s is using the Global Manufacturing Companies rating methodology (published in 2021) to rate Alstom. Under this methodology, some factors (using Moody’s specific calculation) are weighted in order to assess the final rating of the Group.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
|Factors
|Moody’s trigger
|Moody’s adjusted EBITA Margin
|<5%
|Moody’s adjusted leverage Gross Debt / EBITDA
|3.75x
|Liquidity
|FCF<0
|Financial policy
|Less conservative
Source :Moody’s Investors Service.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
|Factors
|Moody’s trigger
|Moody’s adjusted EBITA Margin
|>6%
|Moody’s adjusted leverage Gross Debt / EBITDA
|<2.75x
|Liquidity
|FCF>0
|Financial policy
|Conservative
Source :Moody’s Investors Service.
Alstom anticipates the change in credit outlook will have no impact on its ability to access short-term financing and contract execution. The Group reaffirms its commitment to an Investment Grade rating. On 4 October 2023, the Group confirmed its mid-term targets regarding sales growth, book-to-bill, profitability and cash generation.
Alstom will publish its full set of results for the first half of fiscal year 2023/24 on 15 November 2023 followed by an analyst and investor call hosted by Chairman & CEO, Henri Poupart-Lafarge, and CFO, Bernard Delpit.
|
|
About Alstom
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focusses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com
|Contacts
|
Press:
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com
Thomas ANTOINE - Tel. : +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel. : +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.
|
06.10.23
|CAC 40-Titel Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
05.10.23
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Stabilisierung läuft - Alstom im freien Fall (Dow Jones)
|
05.10.23
|Alstom: UK rail fails leave CEO racked and pinioned (Financial Times)
|
05.10.23
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Stabilisierung läuft - Alstom im freien Fall (Dow Jones)
|
05.10.23
|MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholungen werden verkauft - Alstom im freien Fall (Dow Jones)
|
05.10.23
|Alstom shares plunge on cash flow warning (Financial Times)
|
30.09.23
|September 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Alstom-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
29.09.23
|CAC 40-Papier Alstom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Alstom abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.
|11.10.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|11.10.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.23
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.10.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Im heutigen Experteninterview mit Georg Zimmermann von der BX Swiss erklärt Christian Jetzer von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH wie man seine Situation in der Pensionskasse verbessern kann und was hinter der AHV Reform 2024 steckt.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise steigen mehr als erwartet: Wall Street verliert -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street legt einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und gingen etwas niedriger aus der Sitzung. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}