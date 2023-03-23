ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 23 March 2023

SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'063 -0.4%  Dow 32'364 1.0%  DAX 15'211 0.0%  Euro 0.9951 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 1'994 1.3%  Bitcoin 25'993 3.8%  Dollar 0.9132 -0.5%  Öl 76.7 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Vantage Towers-Aktie im Plus: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit Oak beschlossen - Vodafone verkauft Anteile im Milliardenwert
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Ex-Roche-CEO Schwan nun Verwaltungsratspräsident: Darum dürfte die Roche-Inhaberfamilie die Neubesetzung begrüssen
Leonteq-Aktie tiefer: Leonteq muss Rückschlag hinnehmen
Logitech-Aktie leicht im Plus: Logitech bestätigt Berichte über Massenentlassung
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Alstom Aktie [Valor: 2229080 / ISIN: FR0010220475]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.03.2023 17:34:55

ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 23 March 2023

Alstom
27.54 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 23 March 2023

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)



DateNumber of shares with a nominal value of €7Gross number of
voting rights
23 March 2023380,453,454380,453,454


 

 		About Alstom

 		  
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 12th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.
Log onto www.alstom.com for more information.		 
 
 ContactsPress:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

 		 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten