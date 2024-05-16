|
16.05.2024 18:22:49
ALSTOM SA: Alstom's 20 June 2024 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting. Availability of the preparatory documents
20 June 2024 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
Availability of the preparatory documents
16 May 2024 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 20 June 2024 (the "Meeting”) which will take place at 2:00 PM at 28, avenue George V ("Châteauform’ Le 28 George V”) 75008 Paris.
The Meeting will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com). This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.
The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting’s approval and the principal details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 15 May 2024 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°66.
The convening notice will be published in BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 3 June 2024.
These notices may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.alstom.com.
Availability preparatory materials – Document transmittal requests
The preparatory materials for the Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).
The documents that are to be presented to the Meeting in accordance with, in particular, Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) or upon request sent to the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2024@alstomgroup.com
Shareholders are generally invited to regularly consult the area dedicated to the Meeting on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).
|
|
About Alstom
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
|Contacts
|
Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.
|10.05.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Alstom Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.05.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Alstom Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.24
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.01.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Alstom Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.04.24
|Alstom Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.
Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:
✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Rekorde in den USA: Dow knackt erstmals 40'000-Punkte-Marke -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Die US-Börsen sind am Donnerstag erneut in Rekordlaune. An den Märkten in Fernost legten die Kurse am Donnerstag zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}