ALSTOM SA: Alstom's 20 June 2024 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting. Availability of the preparatory documents

20 June 2024 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

Availability of the preparatory documents





16 May 2024 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 20 June 2024 (the "Meeting”) which will take place at 2:00 PM at 28, avenue George V ("Châteauform’ Le 28 George V”) 75008 Paris.

The Meeting will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com). This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting’s approval and the principal details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 15 May 2024 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°66.

The convening notice will be published in BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 3 June 2024.

These notices may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.alstom.com.

Availability preparatory materials – Document transmittal requests

The preparatory materials for the Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).

The documents that are to be presented to the Meeting in accordance with, in particular, Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) or upon request sent to the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2024@alstomgroup.com

Shareholders are generally invited to regularly consult the area dedicated to the Meeting on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).





