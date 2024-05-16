Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alstom Aktie
16.05.2024 18:22:49

ALSTOM SA: Alstom's 20 June 2024 Combined Shareholders' Meeting. Availability of the preparatory documents

Alstom
17.79 CHF 17.70%
20 June 2024 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
Availability of the preparatory documents


 

16 May 2024 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 20 June 2024 (the "Meeting”) which will take place at 2:00 PM at 28, avenue George V ("Châteauform’ Le 28 George V”) 75008 Paris.

The Meeting will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com). This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting’s approval and the principal details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 15 May 2024 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°66.

The convening notice will be published in BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 3 June 2024.

These notices may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.alstom.com.

Availability preparatory materials – Document transmittal requests

The preparatory materials for the Meeting referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).

The documents that are to be presented to the Meeting in accordance with, in particular, Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) or upon request sent to the following email address: alstom.fr.ag2024@alstomgroup.com

Shareholders are generally invited to regularly consult the area dedicated to the Meeting on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).

 

  		About Alstom

  		   
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

  		 
 
  Contacts Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

  		 

 

Attachment


