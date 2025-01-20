ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply fifteen additional metros equipped with the new Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system to the Lille metropolitan area, in France

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’990 0.4%  SPI 15’983 0.5%  Dow 43’488 0.8%  DAX 20’903 1.2%  Euro 0.9412 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’148 0.8%  Gold 2’706 0.1%  Bitcoin 98’818 6.6%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.2%  Öl 80.6 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Bitcoin erreicht vor Trumps Amtseinführung neues Rekordhoch
EZB-Direktorin Schnabel sieht Chancen auf noch tiefere Zinsen
Tesla-, NVIDIA-Aktien & Co.: Droht 2025 die Wende bei den Highflyer-Aktien?
Ausblick: Netflix stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Darum gibt der Dollar zum Franken und Euro etwas nach
Suche...

Alstom Aktie [Valor: 2229080 / ISIN: FR0010220475]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2025 08:30:00

ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply fifteen additional metros equipped with the new Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system to the Lille metropolitan area, in France

Alstom
19.59 CHF 4.40%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Alstom to supply fifteen additional metros equipped with the new Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system to the Lille metropolitan area, in France

  • The new metros will run on line 1 of the Métropole Européenne de Lille transport network and will be equipped with Urbalis Fluence technology, which is based on direct train-to-train communication and embeds the system’s intelligence on board.
  • This order, worth around 210 million euros, brings the total number of new-generation metros ordered to 42.
  • The 52-metre metros will offer greater comfort, improved accessibility and better passenger information.

20 January 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will supply the Métropole Européenne de Lille (MEL) with fifteen additional 52-metre long new-generation automated metro trainsets, at a cost of around 210 million euro1. These new trains will complete the first batch of 27 trains already ordered by the MEL (equipped with the state-of-the-art Urbalis Fluence signalling and automated control system).

The metro trainsets in this new order will replace the old VAL-208 trainsets from 2028 onwards. This order is part of a general policy to modernise the Lille metro network, with the aim of introducing new rolling stock and modifying the automated train control system, to improve transport services on lines 1 and 2.

"Alstom is delighted with this new order from the Métropole Européenne de Lille for this new-generation equipment. These new, modern and comfortable metros represent a considerable asset for improving the network and the passenger experience,” said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France.

More comfortable, more accessible and more environmentally friendly metros
Based on Alstom’s rubber-tyred metro solutions, the new 52-metre metros will offer greater comfort, improved accessibility and better passenger information. Each train will be able to accommodate up to 545 passengers and ease passenger flow thanks to its "boa” configuration (wide gangways and open circulation without separations between the four cars) which allows passengers to move from one end of the train to the other. The addition of those 15 new metros will give line 1 a fleet exclusively made up of new-generation trains.
On board these metros, passenger information will be enhanced by multimedia displays and screens located throughout the train. There will be areas dedicated to people with reduced mobility, and an integrated video protection system will contribute to passenger safety on board the trains and on the platforms.

The Lille metro’s new environmentally friendly metros are fitted with high-performance traction equipment for improved energy efficiency. 

Intervals that can be reduced to 66 seconds during rush hour
The trains will be equipped with the new-generation Urbalis Fluence autopilot system, the first worldwide application of which is for the Métropole Européenne de Lille. An ultra-innovative solution, which embeds the system’s intelligence into the trains, making them more autonomous and improving the system’s overall performance.
The Lille metro network will remain the most frequent metro in the world, with a train running every 66 seconds during rush hour.

A metro made in France

The new trains will be designed and assembled in France.

Six of Alstom’s sixteen sites in France are taking part in the project:

  • Valenciennes-Petite Forêt, in charge of studies, design, train assembly, tests/validations and homologation,
  • Le Creusot, for the bogies,
  • Ornans, for the motors,
  • Tarbes, for the powertrain equipment,
  • Saint-Ouen, for automated systems and the development of Urbalis Fluence, and
  • Villeurbanne, for on-board computing and passenger information.

The automated metros for Lille are part of Alstom’s market-leading Metropolis metro solutions, designed to keep cities breathing for over 60 years. More than 80 customers worldwide operate metros made by Alstom.

ALSTOM™,Urbalis Fluence™ and Metropolis™ are registered trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 This contract was booked during the third quarter of Alstom’s 2024/25 fiscal year.

 About Alstom














  
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.
Its 12,000 or so employees in France have the know-how to serve French and international customers. Around 30,000 jobs are generated in France by its 4,500 French suppliers.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com .		 
 
 ContactsPress :
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com

Pauline RICHARD - Tel + 33 (0) 6 23 05 51 88
pauline.richard@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations :
Martin VAUJOUR - Tel: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com




Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com		 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13.01.25 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.25 Alstom Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.25 Alstom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.01.25 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.01.25 Alstom Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
17.01.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.01.2025
17.01.25 SMI von Richemont beflügelt
17.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘700-Dollar-Marke überboten
17.01.25 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.01.25 Julius Bär: 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
16.01.25 Video: Strukturierte Produkte - was macht sie so besonders?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’472.41 19.65 7CSSMU
Short 12’728.20 13.86 U4B7SU
Short 13’213.66 8.88 UIPBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’990.27 17.01.2025 17:30:19
Long 11’500.00 19.85
Long 11’223.97 13.62 SSRM9U
Long 10’720.07 8.69 SSOMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Was wurde 2024 aus 10'000 Euro-Investments in in Tesla-Aktie, BYD-Aktie & Co.?
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Kapitalrendite im Fokus: Diese Firmen überzeugen Anleger - NVIDIA bleibt zurück
Bitcoin als Währungsreserve für Staaten und Inflationsschutz für Unternehmen?
Analystenwarnung: Craig Moffett spricht sich erstmals gegen Apple-Aktie aus
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Bitcoin im Fokus: Thomas Peterffy warnt vor möglichen Risiken 2025
DAX 40-Wert Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Deutsche Telekom von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten