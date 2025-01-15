Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2025 18:30:00

Alstom S.A: Alstom to overhaul and modernize 181 Bi-Level commuter rail cars for Metrolinx in Ontario, Canada

Alstom
19.59 CHF 4.40%
  • Mid-life overhaul and upgrades of the Bi-Level series VIII cars will begin by 2026 at Alstom’s facility in Thunder Bay and will support approximately 250 high-skilled jobs until at least 2030.
  • The framework agreement is worth approximately 500 million CAD (approximately 340 million EUR).
  • Alstom is a long-term and dedicated partner of Metrolinx providing rolling stock, signalling, maintenance, and rail operation services to Ontario for close to 50 years.

15 January 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a new agreement with Metrolinx to overhaul and modernize 181 Bi-Level commuter rail cars for GO Transit, the regional public transit service for the Greater Golden Horseshoe in Ontario, Canada. The framework agreement is valued at approximately 500 million CAD (approximately 340 million EUR), subject to the final terms of the agreement*.

Mid-life overhaul and upgrades of the Bi-Level series VIII cars, originally built between 2008 and 2015, will begin by 2026 at Alstom’s facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and will support approximately 250 high-skilled jobs until at least 2030.

"We thank the Government of Ontario and Metrolinx for their renewed trust and confidence and for recognizing the unique expertise of our team in Thunder Bay, who are the best positioned to upgrade cars they originally manufactured,” said Michael Keroullé, President, Alstom Americas. "We are proud to continue delivering a refreshed and modernized fleet with state-of-the-art passenger amenities to enhance the experience of transit users in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.”

A partner of choice
The distinctive green-and-white GO Transit cars have all have been built in Alstom’s Thunder Bay facility for almost 50 years. Under a contract signed in 2021, Alstom is already Metrolinx selected supplier for the refurbishment of 94 Series VII bi-level cars and has maintained GO Transit’s fleet of cars and locomotives for over 25 years. In addition, Alstom has operated GO Transit’s commuter rail network for over a decade, including supplying train crews and providing customer service, on more than 500 kilometres of track across seven lines.

"Extending the life of these coaches is a vital part of our plan for faster and more frequent GO rail service, supporting the demands of our rapidly growing region. With industry-leading amenities on board, these revived coaches will ensure a comfortable and enjoyable customer journey for years to come,” said Michael Lindsay, Interim President and CEO, Metrolinx.

State-of-the-art passenger amenities
Improvements to the car interiors will include the installation of outlets with USB ports, updates to panelling and flooring, replacement of customer seating, new accessible lavatories, and energy-saving LED lighting. These upgraded coaches will ensure Metrolinx has the rail fleet available to support service enhancements, including the ongoing GO Expansion program (for which Alstom is also a selected partner), with the goal of alleviating congestion and driving up customer satisfaction in providing faster, more frequent and convenient train service in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

An expert in modernization
With an extensive portfolio of FlexCare Modernise solutions, Alstom is a preferred partner for modernization projects to extend the lifespan of rolling stock. Over the years, the company has modernized over 45,000 vehicles across the world. In North America, Alstom has worked on several modification, refurbishments, and overhaul projects for customers such as the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, California Department of Transportation, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, the Canadian Rocky Mountaineer, the Maryland Transit Authority, and the Port Authority Transit Corporation serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Alstom is the only global rail company with an industrial footprint in Canada. It has production and engineering sites in Brampton, Kingston, and Thunder Bay in Ontario, as well as in La Pocatière and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in Quebec. It also has services sites and substantial operational activities in many of the major cities across the country, from Montreal to Vancouver, the GTHA, Ottawa and Edmonton. Alstom has built close to 80% of all passenger rail cars in Canada, making it a leading player and committed partner in the development of the country’s public rail transit systems. Millions of transit users across Canada commute every day on vehicles built, maintained, or operated by Alstom, or using an Alstom signalling technology. In the fiscal year 2023/24, Alstom’s activities in Canada supported 8,300 jobs, including close to 5,000 direct employees and its operations contributed 575 million CAD (approximately 388 million EUR) to the country’s GDP.

*The contract is expected to be signed and booked during the fourth quarter of FY 2024/25.

ALSTOM™ and FlexCare Modernise™ are a protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

   About Alstom    
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com. 		 
 
   Contacts Press:
HQ

Stéphane SAVIGNARD – Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 00 48 76
stephane.savignard@alstomgroup.com

Canada
Andrée-Lyne HALLÉ – Tel.: +1 (438) 467-6491
andree-lyne.halle@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor Relations
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com 		 

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13.01.25 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.25 Alstom Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.01.25 Alstom Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.01.25 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.01.25 Alstom Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen
