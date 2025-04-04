Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.04.2025 08:30:00

Alstom announces an investment plan of over 150 million euro to increase production capacity at its sites in France

PRESS RELEASE

Alstom announces an investment plan of over 150 million euro to increase production capacity at its sites in France

  • A new assembly line for very high-speed trains will be created at Alstom’s Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site, at a cost of more than 30 million euro.
  • The carbody shell and assembly lines at Alstom’s La Rochelle site will be doubled.
  • 1,000 people will be hired in France in 2025.

4 April 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces an unprecedented investment plan of more than 150 million euro at its French sites to meet the growing demand of the French and international rail market, particularly for very high-speed trains.        

"The very high-speed market is currently experiencing strong growth and Alstom is delighted to see the growing interest in the Avelia Horizon double-deck high-speed train, a truly unique offering on the market”, said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France. "This unprecedented programme for the Group will enable us to meet our current commitments and strengthen Alstom’s industrial base with innovative technologies stemming from Industry 4.0 to better serve customers”.

Responding to market demand
To better meet the growing demand from the French and international markets for its Avelia very high-speed train platform and deliver on its ongoing commitments, the Alstom Group will increase its production capacity and mobilise its industrial base.

To this end, Alstom is announcing a plan to accelerate its investments, including a 150-million-euro package to increase the Group’s production capacity at several French sites:

  • Part of this investment (20%) will go directly towards opening a new assembly line for Avelia very high-speed trains at Alstom’s Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site, a first for this site in the North of France.
  • This investment plan will also make it possible to double the carbody shell and assembly lines for the Avelia very high-speed trains at Alstom’s La Rochelle site.
  • These new production lines will make the most of our Lean manufacturing innovations, for improved performance and ergonomics.
  • In addition, we will continue our investments in digitalisation and simulation, for example with the ‘TrainLab’ in La Rochelle which helps reduce the testing time for new trains.
    • Alstom will also be investing in the industrial capacity of the Belfort site by constructing a new building to prepare for the commercial launch of very high-speed trains. With a length of 250 metres, this new building will be able to accommodate a complete Avelia Horizon trainset.
    • Investments are also planned at sites manufacturing components for Avelia very high-speed trains, such as Petit Quevilly, Ornans, Tarbes, and Le Creusot, including with robotisation and advanced welding technology.
    • Alstom is also investing in its supply chain to help its suppliers support the Group’s growth.

These investments will be accompanied by the hiring of at least 1,000 people in France in 2025. These hirings and the investments in Alstom’s capacity in France will also generate or secure more than 2,500 jobs with Alstom’s French suppliers.

Avelia Horizon, the world’s only double-deck very high-speed train
Drawing on more than 40 years’ experience in high-speed commercial service, Alstom’s Avelia Horizon very high-speed train is the latest generation of double-deck trains capable of operating at speeds of 300 kph. It offers great operational flexibility and guarantees high levels of safety and passenger experience. It comprises two innovative short-length power cars, combining high performance and compactness, and articulated double-deck passengers cars. With the largest seating capacity on the market, Avelia Horizon offers a very high level of service and comfort, while considerably reducing operating costs per seat. Preventive maintenance costs have been cut by 30%, thanks in particular to the optimisation of the bogies.

ALSTOM™, Avelia™, and Avelia Horizon™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

 About Alstom


  
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.		 
 
 ContactPress :
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com





Investor relations
Martin VAUJOUR - Tel: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com




Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com


 

Attachment


