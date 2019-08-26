Alpine Security Adds On-Demand AAA (Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device) Cybersecurity Training Platform

O'FALLON, Ill., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Security ("Alpine"), a cybersecurity training organization, announced their new On-Demand training platform. Alpine's On-Demand cybersecurity training platform allows individuals and organization to take training whenever they want, from wherever they want, using any device they want. Alpine's On-Demand training provides a multimedia experience, complete with video and audio instruction, downloadable course content, assessments, and certificates of completion.

Alpine's first course made available On-Demand is GDPR Awareness Training. GDPR Awareness Training is mandatory for anyone dealing with GDPR. The GDPR Awareness Training includes the following:



1-hour course (45 minutes of instruction / 15 minutes of assessments)

4 Modules with Assessment Tests

Downloadable Materials

Certificate of Completion

180 Days Access

"We're excited to finally get our On-Demand platform up and running. Our students and clients have asked about this capability for a while. I'm glad we are able to deliver." - Christian Espinosa, Alpine Security CEO

Alpine plans to routinely add cybersecurity courses to their On-Demand catalog. Courses on their immediate roadmap include Cybersecurity Awareness Training, Penetration Testing, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Cybersecurity, and OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence).

Alpine's On-Demand training platform is accessible at:

https://training.alpinesecurity.com/

The GDPR Awareness course sells for $59 and is available for registration here:

https://training.alpinesecurity.com/offers/8hDQ8NL2

ABOUT ALPINE SECURITY

Alpine Security ("Alpine") is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing full-spectrum cybersecurity services and training. Alpine's goals are to help organizations reduce cybersecurity risk and empower cybersecurity professionals with the skills necessary to effectively assist their organizations. Alpine Security is headquartered in the Greater St. Louis / Scott Air Force Base Area.

