26.08.2019 23:40:00

Alpine Security Adds On-Demand AAA (Anytime, Anywhere, Any Device) Cybersecurity Training Platform

O'FALLON, Ill., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Security ("Alpine"), a cybersecurity training organization, announced their new On-Demand training platform. Alpine's On-Demand cybersecurity training platform allows individuals and organization to take training whenever they want, from wherever they want, using any device they want. Alpine's On-Demand training provides a multimedia experience, complete with video and audio instruction, downloadable course content, assessments, and certificates of completion.

Alpine's first course made available On-Demand is GDPR Awareness Training. GDPR Awareness Training is mandatory for anyone dealing with GDPR. The GDPR Awareness Training includes the following:

  • 1-hour course (45 minutes of instruction / 15 minutes of assessments)
  • 4 Modules with Assessment Tests
  • Downloadable Materials
  • Certificate of Completion
  • 180 Days Access

"We're excited to finally get our On-Demand platform up and running. Our students and clients have asked about this capability for a while. I'm glad we are able to deliver." - Christian Espinosa, Alpine Security CEO

Alpine plans to routinely add cybersecurity courses to their On-Demand catalog. Courses on their immediate roadmap include Cybersecurity Awareness Training, Penetration Testing, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Cybersecurity, and OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence).

Alpine's On-Demand training platform is accessible at:

https://training.alpinesecurity.com/

The GDPR Awareness course sells for $59 and is available for registration here:

https://training.alpinesecurity.com/offers/8hDQ8NL2

ABOUT ALPINE SECURITY
Alpine Security ("Alpine") is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing full-spectrum cybersecurity services and training. Alpine's goals are to help organizations reduce cybersecurity risk and empower cybersecurity professionals with the skills necessary to effectively assist their organizations. Alpine Security is headquartered in the Greater St. Louis / Scott Air Force Base Area.

 

SOURCE Alpine Security

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
26.08.19
DAX-Future: Fokus auf die Support-Zone der Trading Range
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.08.19
Vontobel: Silberminenaktien mit attraktivem Rendite-Risiko Verhältnis
26.08.19
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
26.08.19
SMI-Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Zahlungsdienstleister unter Druck: MasterCard gründet Krypto-Team
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Zunehmender Wettbewerb führt zu Absatzschwäche bei Tesla
Tilray: Erste Liefervereinbarung mit deutschem Händler
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen
Potential beim Goldpreis: UBS bullish gegenüber Gold
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt überwog am Montag letztendlich die Vorsicht. Die Stimmung in Deutschland drehte dagegen ins Positive. In den USA wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag deutliche Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB