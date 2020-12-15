SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’149 1.0%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0771 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’851 1.2%  Bitcoin 17’208 0.7%  Dollar 0.8859 -0.1%  Öl 50.7 0.7% 

15.12.2020 18:54:00

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Completes Acquisition of Impossible Aerospace

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB: ALPP) a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that Alpine 4 and Impossible Aerospace (IA) have met all closing conditions of the merger and that Impossible Aerospace is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpine 4.  The transaction was completed by a reverse triangle merger with a newly formed subsidiary of Alpine 4.  Alpine 4 has filed the corresponding merger certificate with the State of Delaware, concluding the final step in the merger requirements.  We welcome Impossible Aerospace into the A4 Technology portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd.)

The company will introduce several support subsidiaries in 2021 to further our endeavors in capturing market share within the industry.  

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, "Thank you to both teams for seeing this to completion.  We have already begun implementing production plans for 2021 within our Silicon Valley subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly (QCA). From building the PCB boards, to production and assembly of the US-1, the collaboration of QCA and IA is a perfect example of vertical integration. This integration accelerates production thus allowing innovation to thrive. It is in this type of environment that new and transformative airframes can evolve. The future is bright for Alpine 4!"

Alpine 4:  Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence.  At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence.  By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets.  We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Kent B. Wilson, CEO or Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com
www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-4-technologies-ltd-alpp-completes-acquisition-of-impossible-aerospace-301193330.html

SOURCE Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

