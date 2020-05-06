06.05.2020 00:01:00

Alpian Secures CHF 12.2m Series A Funding to Tap Into CHF 660bn Private Banking Opportunity

GENEVA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New digital financial services company, Alpian SA ("Alpian"), incubated by the Swiss banking group REYL & Cie Ltd ("REYL"), today announces a successful Series A funding round worth CHF 12.2 million. The funds will enable Alpian to accelerate growth plans and pursue ambitions to receive a full banking license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), launching as a fully licensed digital affluent bank in 2021.

Alpian logo (PRNewsfoto/Alpian SA)

Alpian aims to create an innovative banking offering, tailored to the mass affluent population (with investible assets between CHF 100k – 1 million) in Switzerland, worth an estimated CHF 660 billion. Independent market research demonstrates how existing retail and private banking providers do not fully address the fundamental needs of this segment. Amongst this demographic, 40% are looking for a new bank and 70% would be open to using a bank with no branches at all.

Alpian's offering will include tailored investment boutique products, digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and everyday banking services. Through a modernistic digital interface, Alpian will leverage proprietary and disruptive technology to develop scalable, personalised private banking.

Benefiting from REYL's 40+ years of banking and wealth management experience, the company aims to compete on an equal footing with other established banks.

Schuyler Weiss, Alpian CEO, said:

"The genesis of Alpian comes from the clear vision of our experienced and well diversified team. This brings with it an ability to execute our vision, unimpeded, with technology and innovation underpinning everything we do. Securing the Series A funding is a testament to our business and our ability to execute. It is a big step towards reaching full technological and operational readiness over the coming months."

REYL partner, Pasha Bakhtiar said:

"Alpian started as an incubation project at REYL but we soon realised the full potential of this unique, ground-breaking value proposition. The fact that Alpian has secured this impressive Series A round demonstrates the confidence investors also have in the blue ocean space we have identified. My Partners and I are immensely trusting in the quality of the Alpian team and we are excited to accompany them on the next stages of the journey."

About Alpian

www.alpian.com 

Based in Carouge, Switzerland, Alpian is a new digital financial services brand, incorporated in October 2019.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164041/Alpian_Logo.jpg   

Press enquiries: media@alpian.com, +447742954886

