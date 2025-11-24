Portage Biotech Aktie 137553148 / VGG7185A1369
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
24.11.2025 14:23:41
AlphaTON Reveals LOI To Buy 51% Of Forbes Media, Stock Jump 20% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - AlphaTON Capital Corp.(ATON), a digital asset technology company, announced on Monday that it has submitted a letter of intent to acquire a 51% of Forbes Media Holdings, a major media brand.
In a two-phase acquisition, AlphaTON Capital intends to buy 51% of Forbes Media Holdings and its subsidiaries in the first phase. Upon the closing of the Phase 1, the company plans to consider acquiring the remaining percentage of issued and outstanding shares of FMH equity.
Post transaction, AlphaTON aims to leverage the media brand for verified AI data licensing, verifiable and accurate financial news, and anchor a new global digital assets news organization.
Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital, said: "By combining Forbes' legendary brand equity with our blockchain-based verification technologies, we can pioneer a new model for media integrity."
ATON was up by 20.17% at $3.57 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
Nachrichten zu Portage Biotech
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Portage Biotech
Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻
In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?
💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?
Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI leicht im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich höher -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert netwas fester, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer kräftige Zuschläge verbucht. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn überwiegend Gewinne zu erkennen.