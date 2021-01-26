AlphaSix Corporation Is Awarded $87M CDC NIOSH IT Services Contract (NITS)

STERLING, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSix Corporation, a Public Sector products, services and solutions provider was successfully awarded a GSA MAS-based $87M five-year time & materials contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The IT services contract supports the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) worker safety goals through new modernization and innovation competencies. This includes the development of a worker safety knowledgebase that will multiply the value of NIOSH accomplishments.

AlphaSix will lead a team including Attain, LLC, and CACI as subcontractor teaming partners.

AlphaSix has been supporting NIOSH since 2018 and is independently certified for IT quality (ISO 9001:2015). AlphaSix established this team of contractors familiar with both CDC's IT environment and with one another to provide the services needed to enable NIOSH to harness, manage, monitor, and protect the vast amount of data being generated and to effectively leverage information through informatics and service applications.

About AlphaSix Corporation: AlphaSix Corporation (AlphaSix) is a data management company that provides the hardware, software and expertise required to unlock the potential of customer's data. Our mission is to provide targeted solutions that enable our customers to manage their data and IT infrastructure while improving operations, understanding threats, and reducing costs. For more information: www.alphasixcorp.com

