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Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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21.07.2026 23:09:02

Alphabet Unveils Three New Gemini AI Models Ahead Of Earnings

Alphabet C
281.86 CHF -2.38%
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(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) on Tuesday introduced three new Gemini AI models, led by Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber its most direct move yet into cybersecurity as it looks to compete more closely with Anthropic on AI-driven code protection.

Google says Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is built to spot and help fix software vulnerabilities. It will launch first through a limited-access pilot for governments and selected trusted partners. The company also said the model offers lower per-token costs than larger AI systems.

Alongside it, Alphabet announced Gemini 3.6 Flash, which the company says boosts performance for coding, multimodal tasks, and knowledge work while using up to 17% fewer tokens a change aimed at reducing operating costs versus the prior version . Alphabet also rolled out Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, positioned as the fastest and most affordable model in the 3.5 lineup, designed for high-volume workloads and lighter AI-agent use cases.

The releases arrive just ahead of Alphabet's earnings report and as competition heats up from Anthropic and Chinese AI developers.

Google is also reportedly working on a specialized AI chip to run Gemini models up to 10 times more efficiently and said Gemini 3.5 Pro is currently being tested with partners while pretraining for Gemini 4 is underway.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.0824 19.03.2027 154027667
Long 12.3172 19.03.2027 157052949
Long 283.3245 18.09.2026 145247827
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.9097 11.36 154718630
Long 11.333 5.63 155497121
Long 16.6661 2.69 157839412
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.0831 9.63 157052408
Short 10.1187 5.51 158402340
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -73.69 120518421
Long 10 -9.32 150039967
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

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08:29 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.06.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.05.26 Alphabet A Overweight Barclays Capital
22.05.26 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
20.05.26 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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✅ Swiss Life

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18:00 Logo WHS Aktien im Depot aktiv bewirtschaften - Das aktive Aktiendepot
12:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
11:33 Julius Bär: 32.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp
09:59 IBM-Kurssturz: Opfer oder Profiteur des KI-Booms?
09:22 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy und Friedrich Vorwerk gesucht
09:14 Leichter Dämpfer zum Wochenauftakt
08:45 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
06:30 KI-Boom, Kupfer & Uran – Welche Rohstoffe profitieren wirklich?
06:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Schwacher Wochenauftakt
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’850.48 19.94 SY7BHU
Short 15’150.70 13.97 S6BA1U
Short 15’726.09 8.94 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’298.26 21.07.2026 17:30:31
Long 13’702.82 19.94 S2B93U
Long 13’395.13 13.97 SHB7NU
Long 12’805.14 8.91 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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