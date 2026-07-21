Alphabet Unveils Three New Gemini AI Models Ahead Of Earnings

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) on Tuesday introduced three new Gemini AI models, led by Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber its most direct move yet into cybersecurity as it looks to compete more closely with Anthropic on AI-driven code protection.

Google says Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is built to spot and help fix software vulnerabilities. It will launch first through a limited-access pilot for governments and selected trusted partners. The company also said the model offers lower per-token costs than larger AI systems.

Alongside it, Alphabet announced Gemini 3.6 Flash, which the company says boosts performance for coding, multimodal tasks, and knowledge work while using up to 17% fewer tokens a change aimed at reducing operating costs versus the prior version . Alphabet also rolled out Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, positioned as the fastest and most affordable model in the 3.5 lineup, designed for high-volume workloads and lighter AI-agent use cases.

The releases arrive just ahead of Alphabet's earnings report and as competition heats up from Anthropic and Chinese AI developers.

Google is also reportedly working on a specialized AI chip to run Gemini models up to 10 times more efficiently and said Gemini 3.5 Pro is currently being tested with partners while pretraining for Gemini 4 is underway.