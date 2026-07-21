Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059
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21.07.2026 23:09:02
Alphabet Unveils Three New Gemini AI Models Ahead Of Earnings
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) on Tuesday introduced three new Gemini AI models, led by Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber its most direct move yet into cybersecurity as it looks to compete more closely with Anthropic on AI-driven code protection.
Google says Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is built to spot and help fix software vulnerabilities. It will launch first through a limited-access pilot for governments and selected trusted partners. The company also said the model offers lower per-token costs than larger AI systems.
Alongside it, Alphabet announced Gemini 3.6 Flash, which the company says boosts performance for coding, multimodal tasks, and knowledge work while using up to 17% fewer tokens a change aimed at reducing operating costs versus the prior version . Alphabet also rolled out Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, positioned as the fastest and most affordable model in the 3.5 lineup, designed for high-volume workloads and lighter AI-agent use cases.
The releases arrive just ahead of Alphabet's earnings report and as competition heats up from Anthropic and Chinese AI developers.
Google is also reportedly working on a specialized AI chip to run Gemini models up to 10 times more efficiently and said Gemini 3.5 Pro is currently being tested with partners while pretraining for Gemini 4 is underway.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
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|Alphabet A Buy
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|Alphabet A Buy
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|Alphabet A Overweight
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|Alphabet A Neutral
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|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
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|Alphabet A Buy
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|Alphabet A Buy
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|Alphabet A Overweight
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|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
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|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Alphabet A Buy
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|29.05.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Alphabet A Neutral
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerNovartis-Zahlen stützen: SMI letztlich in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus - über 25'000 Punkten -- US-Börsen schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt notierte am Dienstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Auch an den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es überwiegend nach oben.