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Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

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24.06.2026 07:30:27

Alphabet To Replace Verizon In Dow Jones Industrial Average, Honeywell To Remain After Spin Off

Alphabet C
278.98 CHF -4.35%
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(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) will replace Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average or DJIA, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 29, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI).

Further, it was announced that Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will remain in the DJIA under the new name Honeywell Technologies Inc., following the spin off of Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA) in a transaction expected to be completed on June 29. Honeywell Aerospace will not be included in the DJIA.

According to S&P Dow Jones, Verizon, due to its lower share price, represents only one-half of one percentage point of the DJIA, a price weighted index.

Alphabet is a more representative Communication Services constituent in the DJIA, due to its larger market capitalization and share price, as well as the breadth of its businesses, S&P Dow Jones added.

Adding Alphabet is expected to broaden and strengthen the DJIA's exposure to the U.S. economy's dynamic areas in which the firm operates, including advertising, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, hardware, autonomous mobility, healthcare technology, and media distribution.

In the overnight trading, Alphabet shares were gaining around 0.64 percent, trading at $348.30, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.77 percent lower.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4028 18.12.2026 153822375
Long 12.2307 18.09.2026 151133120
Long 281.3051 18.09.2026 156468411
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.8611 11.56 154718630
Long 11.2522 5.85 155497121
Long 18.7537 2.29 155882661
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.8611 10.06 157052408
Short 8.5244 7.48 157336395
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -73.60 120518421
Long 10 -30.50 149731363
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

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