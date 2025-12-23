Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’164 -0.1%  SPI 18’099 0.1%  Dow 48’363 0.5%  DAX 24’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’744 -0.3%  Gold 4’444 2.4%  Bitcoin 70’273 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7921 -0.4%  Öl 62.0 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Swisscom874251
Top News
Krypto-Riese wird zur Bank? Ripples Plan für eine Lizenz setzt JPMorgan unter Druck
Tesla-Aktie: So viele Tesla-Anteile stiess Finanzchef Taneja 2025 ab
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Vestas, Orsted und Co.: US-Regierung setzt Offshore-Windprojekte aus
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.12.2025 04:14:12

Alphabet To Acquire Intersect For $4.75 Bln To Boost Data Center And Energy Infrastructure

Alphabet A
243.67 CHF 1.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alphabet announced that it has agreed to acquire Intersect, a provider of data center and energy infrastructure solutions, for $4.75 billion in cash plus the assumption of debt. Google already holds a minority stake in Intersect from a previously announced funding round.

The acquisition includes Intersect's team and multiple gigawatts of energy and data center projects currently in development or under construction through its partnership with Google. Intersect will also explore emerging technologies to expand and diversify energy supply, supporting Google's U.S. data center investments to meet growing demand from Cloud customers and users.

Intersect will continue operating under its own brand, led by CEO Sheldon Kimber. The company will collaborate closely with Google's technical infrastructure team on ongoing and new joint projects, including their first co-located data center and power site now under construction in Haskell County, Texas.

Notably, Intersect's existing operating assets in Texas and its operating and in-development assets in California are excluded from the acquisition. These assets will remain independent, supported by investors TPG Rise Climate, Climate Adaptive Infrastructure, and Greenbelt Capital Partners. Intersect has assured customers of a seamless transition and uninterrupted service for those projects.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.