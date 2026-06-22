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Alphabet C Aktie 29798545 / US02079K1079

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22.06.2026 23:53:50

Alphabet Shares Fall As AI Talent Departures And Competitive Concerns Weigh On Investors

Alphabet A
278.44 CHF -6.86%
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(RTTNews) - Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) tumbled nearly 7% on Monday, setting up for its worst daily drop in about a year. This downturn comes as investors reacted to the recent departures of key talent in artificial intelligence and rising worries about competition in the industry.

The selloff followed news that Noam Shazeer, Google's VP of engineering and co-leader of its Gemini AI models, is leaving to take a position at OpenAI.

Shazeer had returned to Google in 2024 as part of the firm's partnership with Character.AI, the startup he co-founded after leaving Google back in 2021.

Investor anxiety grew even more when John Jumper, a senior exec at Google DeepMind, announced on Friday that he would be heading to Anthropic. Jumper is well-known for co-creating AlphaFold, a groundbreaking AI system that really changed the game in biological research.

The stock's decline was also influenced by comments from Satya Nadella, who indicated that the AI market is becoming more of a commodity and warned against depending too much on a few dominant AI players.

Alphabet has been pouring money into AI, racking up around $141 billion through debt and equity financing since October.

As AI models become more accessible and competition heats up, investors are definitely keeping a close eye on whether these investments can bring in consistent returns and help Google stay ahead in the fast-changing AI landscape.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.0322 18.12.2026 153822375
Long 11.7203 18.12.2026 155005125
Long 140.6437 18.09.2026 145247828
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.2125 9.99 154718629
Long 11.2515 4.91 155496089
Long 21.6375 5.55 157532871
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.2125 9.87 157052408
Short 9.0738 7.29 157336395
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -73.65 120518421
Long 10 -5.03 150039967
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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