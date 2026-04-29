Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
30.04.2026 00:21:31
Alphabet Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results with profit surging from last year, driven by double-digit revenue growth.
The tech and digital services company reported a jump in net income to $62.58 billion, up from $34.54 billion, nearly double, during the same period last year. Earnings per share also saw an increase, rising to $5.11 from $2.81 the year before.
Revenues rose to $109.90 billion, up 22% from $90.23 million a year ago, highlighting strong performance across primary business areas. This growth was fueled by higher operating income and ongoing expansion in crucial segments.
GOOG is currently trading after hours at $369.79, up $22.48 or 6.47 percent on the Nasdaq.