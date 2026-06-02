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Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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03.06.2026 00:01:36

Alphabet Plans To Raise $80 Bln For AI Expansion

Alphabet A
287.09 CHF -3.05%
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(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has announced plans to raise $80 billion by issuing stock and attracting private investment to build out its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The demand for its AI products and services is outpacing current computing capacity, leading to a significant expansion of data centers and related infrastructure. Berkshire Hathaway is set to invest $10 billion as part of this effort.

Additionally, Alphabet plans to raise $30 billion through underwritten offerings and another $40 billion via a share sale program that's expected to kick off in the third quarter.

This fundraising initiative aligns with Alphabet's increased capital expenditure outlook for 2026, which is now estimated to fall between $180 billion and $190 billion, primarily aimed at bolstering AI growth.

CEO Sundar Pichai has pointed out that computing capacity is one of the major challenges facing the company as AI service demand continues to soar. This move highlights the intensifying competition among tech giants to invest in AI infrastructure and secure their future growth.

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Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

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