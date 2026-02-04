Alphabet C Aktie 29798545 / US02079K1079
05.02.2026 00:17:37
Alphabet Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $34.45 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $26.53 billion, or $2.15 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $113.82 billion from $96.46 billion last year.
Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $34.45 Bln. vs. $26.53 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $113.82 Bln vs. $96.46 Bln last year.