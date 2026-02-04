Alphabet Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $34.45 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $26.53 billion, or $2.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $113.82 billion from $96.46 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.45 Bln. vs. $26.53 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $113.82 Bln vs. $96.46 Bln last year.