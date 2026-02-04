Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’508 1.0%  SPI 18’619 1.0%  Dow 49’501 0.5%  DAX 24’603 -0.7%  Euro 0.9175 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’970 -0.4%  Gold 4’964 0.4%  Bitcoin 56’497 -3.7%  Dollar 0.7771 0.2%  Öl 68.7 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Microsoft951692Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539SAP345952Sika41879292
Top News
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ausblick: Shell verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: BBVA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Sony zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Alphabet C Aktie 29798545 / US02079K1079

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.02.2026 00:17:37

Alphabet Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

Alphabet C
259.89 CHF -4.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $34.45 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $26.53 billion, or $2.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $113.82 billion from $96.46 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.45 Bln. vs. $26.53 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $113.82 Bln vs. $96.46 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?