SMI 11'282 0.1%  SPI 14'504.6500 0.0%  Dow 33'130 -2.1%  DAX 15'398 -0.5%  Euro 0.9880 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'250 -0.5%  Gold 1'835 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22'591 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9275 0.0%  Öl 82.7 -1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Crowdinvesting: So funktioniert Schwarmfinanzierung!
Viertes Quartal 2022: Diese Änderungen nahm Carl Icahn in seinem Depot vor
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Fresenius-Aktie nachbörslich trotzdem im Plus: Fresenius rechnet 2023 mit Belastung durch FMC
Pessimistische Erwartungen: Laut Börsen-Guru Grantham steht dem Aktienmarkt die schwerste Phase noch bevor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

22.02.2023 00:25:00

Alpha Motor Corporation Named Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year - California

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that it has been recognized as the Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year – California by Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2022/23.

Photograph of Wolf electric truck. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.

"Alpha strives to Move Humanity through our electric vehicles, and we are honored to receive recognition of our efforts from the prestigious Corporate LiveWire Global Awards," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

To learn more about Corporate LiveWire Awards visit https://corporatelivewire.com/awards.html.

ABOUT

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US. Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing advanced vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

Related Links

https://corporatelivewire.com/awards.html

https://www.alphamotorinc.com 

Alpha Motor Corporation Named Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year – California

Alpha Motor Corporation © 2020. All Rights Reserved. (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Motor Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-motor-corporation-named-electric-vehicle-manufacturer-of-the-year--california-301752445.html

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re schafft "Kunstwerk" in Q4 - wie geht es mit der Profitabilität weiter?
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nichts los
21.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Neue Impulse nach dem Feiertag?
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'703.05 19.95 SSSMVU
Short 11'945.93 13.75 ILSSMU
Short 12'394.01 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'282.16 21.02.2023 17:31:35
Long 10'778.96 18.79 MHSSMU
Long 10'545.86 13.58 A5SSMU
Long 10'112.87 8.95 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Zinssorgen trüben Börsenstimmung: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefrot: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2022 deutliches Wachstum
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Dienstagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: US-Aufseher prüfen schweren Unfall von Tesla-Auto - Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium übernehmen
Straumann-Aktie in Rot: Eigene Ziele beim Umsatzwachstum 2022 erreicht
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Novartis macht Gilbert Ghostine zum Sandoz-Präsidenten - Neue Produktionsstätte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.