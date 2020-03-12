+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
12.03.2020 00:08:00

Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. Garners Quarterly Campaign Cup Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc., a direct marketing and sales firm based in Louisville, Kentucky, has earned national recognition for results achieved on behalf of a major telecommunications client during 2019.

Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. wins national honors for outstanding sales performance.

The company was presented with the Campaign Cup, a trophy that represents the highest achievement in sales and quality metrics. Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. outperformed offices across the nation that were participating in the same campaign.

President & CEO Stephen Oberbillig praised the collective effort that resulted in the company's most recent win. "It's satisfying to see that our disciplined approach is bringing us consistent results on behalf of the client," said Oberbillig. "I'm especially proud that our core values are reflected in our execution."

Representing prominent, public companies in a variety of industries, Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. specializes in marketing, sales, and customer relations. The company effectively connects with new customers and creates enduring relationships built on direct, face-to-face interaction. The team at Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. embraces ambition, loyalty, precision, humility, and acceptance as its core values.

Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky in 2018, Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. provides its employees with ample opportunities for career development and training.

Like Alpha Business Acquisitions on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

About Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc.
A leading outsourced sales and marketing company located in Louisville, Kentucky, Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. specializes in personalized sales and marketing outreach, executed with professionalism and integrity on behalf of the client. For more information, call 502-855-2951 or contact them at www.alphabainc.com.

Contact:

Stephen Oberbillig


502-855-2951

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-business-acquisitions-inc-garners-quarterly-campaign-cup-honors-301021833.html

SOURCE Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
11.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11.03.20
Ölpreise bleiben volatil
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
10.03.20
Four Factors Likely to Slow Growth in Dividends
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ray Dalio warnt: Coronavirus könnte sich als fatal für einige Marktteilnehmern erweisen
US-Börsen gehen erholt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Erholungskurs
Novartis beschliesst neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie legt zu
US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Corona-Folgen betreffen nun auch Apple-Kunden - Lieferengpässe bei Ersatzteilen
Geberit steigert 2019 Gewinn und zahlt erneut mehr Dividende - Aktie letztlich unverändert
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
ams-Aktie bricht um mehr als 10 Prozent ein: Aktienemission zur Finanzierung der OSRAM-Übernahme gestartet
UBS senkt wegen Coronavirus BIP-Prognose für die Schweiz
Credit Suisse, UBS & Julius Bär: Bankenaktien mit Gegenbewegung nach dem massiven Abrutsch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet erneut mit massiven Verlusten -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt schaffte es zur Wochenmitte nicht seine Gewinne zu verteidigen. Ein erneuter Erholungsversuch des DAX schlug ebenfalls fehl. Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch kräftige Abschläge. In Fernost standen die Zeichen auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB