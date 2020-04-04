04.04.2020 20:30:00

ALPHA AND OMEGA ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Investors of Important May 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited between August 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important May 18, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AOSL investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the AOSL class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1786.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations; (2) the Company was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 18, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1786.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

