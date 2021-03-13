SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
13.03.2021 17:45:00

Aloha + Sunshine: Hawaiian Airlines Connects Florida and Hawai'i with Nonstop Orlando-Honolulu Flights

HONOLULU, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Floridians yearning for a Hawai'i vacation can now conveniently travel from the Sunshine to the Aloha state with Hawaiian Airlines' new, twice-weekly nonstop service between Orlando (MCO) and Honolulu (HNL). Hawai'i's hometown carrier this morning welcomed guests with flower lei, and Hawaiian music and dance as they boarded the first scheduled commercial flight connecting Florida and Hawai'i.

"We are excited to introduce our Florida guests to our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality so they may start their island vacation the moment they step onboard," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. "We are just as pleased to offer Hawai'i travelers the unmatched convenience of our nonstop service from Honolulu to Orlando, a popular destination for our kama'āina (residents)."

Hawaiian will increase MCO-HNL service to three weekly flights from June 1 through Aug. 10 to meet summer travel demand.

Prior to the start of Hawaiian's service, Orlando was one of the largest U.S. travel markets to the Hawaiian Islands without nonstop flights. A sought-after destination for Hawai'i residents visiting its world-renowned attractions, Orlando becomes Hawaiian's third Eastern gateway city – along with New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS).

"Having new service to a domestic destination as popular as Honolulu is a win not only for the residents of Central Florida, but for everyone who travels from Orlando International Airport," said Phil Brown, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "Being able to directly connect two of the world's popular vacation spots brings a next-level service for travelers looking to explore the best leisure destinations in the United States."

Guests onboard Hawaiian's flights will enjoy complimentary island-inspired meals by Hawai'i's top chefs and the roominess and superior comfort of its 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft, which feature 18 First Class lie-flat leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration tailored for couples, families and honeymooners, as well as business travelers. Hawaiian's A330s are also equipped with 68 of its popular Extra Comfort premium economy seats providing more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats.

Flight HA85 departs Orlando on Tuesday and Saturday at 8:15 a.m. with a 2:05 p.m. scheduled arrival in Honolulu, allowing guests to check in to their accommodations and begin exploring O'ahu or connect to any of Hawaiian's four Neighbor Island destinations. The flight from Honolulu to Orlando, HA86, departs on Thursday and Sunday at 5:15 p.m. and arrives at 7 a.m. the next day. Hawaiian's increased seasonal summer schedule will include additional departures from MCO on Thursdays and from HNL on Tuesdays.

Hawaiian, the nation's most punctual airline for 17 straight years, has simplified the experience for guests to meet the state of Hawai'i's pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival with a list of state of Hawai'i approved testing providers in Orlando. Guests who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai'i.

FOR MEDIA: 

  • Additional photos of the inaugural flight from Orlando to Honolulu are available HERE.
  • B-roll of the departure from MCO and water cannon salute is available HERE.
  • Soundbite from Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines is available HERE.
  • Soundbite from Phil Brown, CEO of GOAA is available HERE.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers nonstop flights within the islands, between Hawai'i and more U.S. gateway cities (16) than any other airline, as well as service connecting the islands with Japan and South Korea. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and has reinforced enhanced cleaning procedures across its business. While the experience may be a little different, the authentic Hawaiian hospitality remains unchanged. Additional details on how Hawaiian is keeping guests and employees safe can be found at HawaiianAirlines.com/KeepingYouSafe.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook  (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aloha--sunshine-hawaiian-airlines-connects-florida-and-hawaii-with-nonstop-orlando-honolulu-flights-301246788.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

