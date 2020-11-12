SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’398 -0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 0.2%  Öl 43.7 -0.8% 

Alodokter Raises Series-C Extension Funding from MDI Ventures

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alodokter, Indonesia's leading telemedicine superapp, announced today that it has successfully raised funding from MDI Ventures, a corporate venture capital initiative by Telkom Indonesia. This funding is an extension of the USD33M Series C raised in 2019 by Alodokter. Former investors such as Sequis, Golden Gate Ventures, Heritas and Hera Capital also joined this extension.

Suci Arumsari, President Director of Alodokter.

Donald Wihardja, Chief Executive Officer of MDI Ventures stated," As a Corporate Venture Capital arm of Telkom group, MDI has always seen our role as a bridge to bring excellent innovations from the best and proven startups to partner and grow with telkom. With the new, larger, funding we received from telkom this year, we are also tasked to bring such innovative partnership to other state-owned enterprises, especially in such critical sectors like Healthcare. With the rise of the adoption of telemedicine, and the leadership of Alodokter, we look forward to help spread the impact of such solution throughout Indonesia."

Suci Arumsari, President Director of Alodokter, stated, "MDI's investment into Alodokter proves our commitment towards improving millions of lives across Indonesia. This funding brings together Telkom Indonesia's public service mission for Indonesians and Alodokter's business approach to supporting general healthcare. We will utilise this funding to scale up our ability to deliver on the expectations of Indonesian users and enhance our digital health platform to be more robust, accessible and affordable."

The platform connects more than 30,000 doctors and 1500 hospitals and clinics with millions of Indonesian patients. It also arrays a wide array of services around telemedicine such as offline doctor booking, insurance services and digital healthcare content. Alodokter is also set to launch new epharmacy services in the next few months. The company is building one the world most complete 1-stop solution for people to fully manage their health. 

According to Similarweb and apptopia, Alodokter is the most used healthcare platform in Indonesia both in mobile web and app. The company currently boasts over 27 million monthly active users or more than 10% of all Indonesian population using at least once a month Alodokter services. This fast trend towards digital health is today mostly driven by young female adults that account for more than 70% of its app users.

"Our secret sauce has always been our deep focus on medical excellence. We created Alodokter to provide reliable and trustworthy medical services for all Indonesians. We always believed that if providing high quality medical services at a very affordable price was the key to attract millions of patients. This strategy is paying out and we are very proud to support millions everyday," says Nathanael Faibis, Alodokter CEO.

MDI Ventures is the corporate venture capital initiative of Telkom Indonesia. This announcement paves the way for a long-term strategic collaboration between Alodokter, MDI Ventures and Telkom Group, as the telemedicine platform expands to serve the Indonesian population's rising needs better.

About Alodokter

Alodokter is the leading Indonesian healthcare superapp created in 2014 by Nathanael Faibis and Suci Arumsari. Alodokter provides an end-to-end digital solution to patients including telemedicine, doctor booking, medical content and health insurance services. As the leading telemedicine platform in Indonesia, Alodokter has more than 27 million monthly active users, and more than 30,000 certified doctors on the platform.

SOURCE Alodokter

