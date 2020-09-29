+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
Alo House Recovery Centers Chosen as a Best Addiction Treatment Center by Newsweek

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo House Recovery Centers in Malibu and Los Angeles, California, was recently chosen as one of the top addiction treatment facilities in the United States.

America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020 list was created by Newsweek and Statista, Inc. to highlight outstanding addiction treatment facilities in the country based on a number of factors, including quality of service, reputation and accreditation.

The list includes inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers and features facilities in the 20 states with the highest number of treatment centers according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

All treatment centers were ranked according to: 1) Reputation by medical experts and peers based on recommendations and quality, and 2) Accreditation benchmarks in nine categories provided by SAMHSA.

Evan Haines, co-founder of Alo House, says, "This is such an honor and means so much to us. It confirms what we know to be true — that our team has been validated as best in class. This ranking is so important in the age of Google because it's difficult for people searching for high-quality treatment to filter out low-quality programs that rank high in search results, not because they are the best at treatment but because they are good at ranking in the search engines or buying ads."

He continued, "There is so little unbiased, objective information available today, or proof of who is doing outstanding work, that is vetted by actual professionals. Before the Internet, your family doctor or trusted therapist would refer you to the best treatment center for you. So to us, this harkens back to that time. Hopefully, this type of methodology will serve as a template for other non-biased organizations to employ a similarly rigorous set of criteria and research standards to help cut through all the noise for those in need of finding the right fit for them."

About Alo House Recovery Centers

Alo House Recovery Centers is an award-winning California state-licensed residential treatment center based in Malibu, California, with multiple locations throughout Los Angeles.

Contact
Evan Haines
(888) 595-0235

