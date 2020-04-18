+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 08:00:00

Alma Foods Announces Precautionary Facility Closure Until May 4

ALMA, Kan., April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Foods, LLC announced today, out of an abundance of caution, it will temporarily pause operations at its facility and resume production on Monday, May 4. The production pause was due to one employee testing positive for COVID-19 and the additional team members in contact with this individual outside of the facility. Given that this is a smaller production facility with minimal staffing, the company decided it was the best decision to pause the operations for 14 days to ensure the safety of its approximately 100 team members. Alma Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) and produces a line of fully cooked meals and entrees as well as Saucy Blues® barbeque for foodservice.

"The health and well-being of our team members is our top priority," said Shane Weers, Alma Foods plant manager. "Our team of production professionals has been doing an outstanding job as they have been doing their part to help provide food during this difficult time. I am so proud of them and I know we will all look forward to being back together on May 4. In the meantime, we continue to strategically manage our supply chain and am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this time."

Under its pay program, all Alma Foods team members will continue to receive 100 percent of their base pay and benefits during the 14-day pause in production.

When the facility reopens, additional safety protocols for team members will be in place, including taking team members' temperatures, mandatory masks and additional protective and safety enhancements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 30-35 in the company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 26, 2020, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alma-foods-announces-precautionary-facility-closure-until-may-4-301043117.html

SOURCE Alma Foods

