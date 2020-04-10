+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 22:35:00

Alma Aurioles Bagan, MD, FACO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Aurioles Bagan, MD, FACO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an OB/GYN at Park Nicollet Clinic.    

Park Nicollet Clinic is a part of the healthcare group HealthPartners. They aim to promote community engagement, improve healthcare options, provide expert education, and execute groundbreaking research. Dr. Bagan has worked at Park Nicollet Clinic for a year and half, providing care in both English and Spanish.

Backed by eleven years of experience, Dr. Bagan is a leading OB/GYN in Hennepin County. She offers obstetrics and gynecology services, including post menopausal services and hormone therapy. An acclaimed physician, she has special interest in minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery. She has been venerated by her patients for being empathetic, compassionate, and honest.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Bagan earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Anahuac University in 2009. Then, she immigrated to the U.S. and served as a research fellow in maternal fetal medicine at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center, where she specialized in ultrasonography in high-risk pregnancy. Following her fellowship, she trained as a resident in OB/GYN at William Beaumont Hospital.

Board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Bagan remains at the forefront of her field by maintaining affiliations with prominent organizations. A respected voice in her areas of expertise, she serves as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Currently, she is eligible for certification with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, ABOG.

When Dr. Bagan is not at work, she enjoys singing, playing guitar, riding bikes, exploring Minneapolis with her husband and dog Benito, and spending time with family.

Dr. Bagan dedicates this recognition to her mentor Dr. Theodore Vlachos, MD, and her father Gerardo Aurioles Lopez, MD; also an OB/GYN.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alma-aurioles-bagan-md-faco-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301038915.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB