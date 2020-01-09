09.01.2020 03:00:00

Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Receives Excellence Award for "Outstanding Business Performance in Japan"

NURNBERG, Germany, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetics solutions, today announced it has been recognized with an Excellence Award for its "outstanding business performance in Japan" in 2019.

The annual "Excellence Award" was bestowed on Alma by the Israel-Japan Friendship Society and Chamber of Commerce - Israel's leading organization for Japan-related matters and a registered non-profit organization that aims to encourage knowledge of Japan and its culture in Israel.

The award recognizes Alma's exceptional contribution to the bilateral commercial and cultural relationships between Israel and Japan. In the Japanese market, Alma leverages proven technologies, innovation, quality assurance and clinical evaluation to develop and provide safe, high quality and reliable energy-based medical aesthetics treatment products and services. Acknowledging Japan's premium quality industrial components, Alma has been working closely with Japanese suppliers, one of which is its largest long-term supplier for treatment systems' display screens. In addition, Alma and its Japanese distributor have established an "excellence center" where treatment providers can experience its products and treatments hands-on. With this strong upstream support, the Company intends to continue expanding its presence in the Japanese market.

Alma received the award during a ceremony on Jan. 8 in the honorable presence of the Ambassador of Japan in Israel, Mr. Koichi Aiboshi, as well as Mr. Ofir Akunis, Minister of Science & Technology of Israel; Mr. Adiv Baruch, Chairman of Israel Export Institute; Mr. Aharon Aharon, CEO of Israel Innovation Authority; and other governmental and industrial leaders of Japan and Israel.

"The Japanese market is an important segment of our Asia Pacific and global practice", said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma. "This award marks the Japanese market's recognition of our high-quality products and services. We will continue to develop high-quality innovative products and services to cater the Japanese market with a mission of enhancing quality of life."

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

https://www.almalasers.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

ICR Inc.
Edmond Lococo
Tel: +86 (10) 6583-7510
E-mail: Edmond.lococo@icrinc.com

 

