09.01.2020 10:00:00

Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches DermaClear 3-in-1 Skin Hydradermabrasion Platform

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced the launch of DermaClear, a powerful 3-in-1 treatment solution for deep cleansing, nourishment, and hydration of facial skin.

DermaClear is a powerful hydradermabrasion platform for skin exfoliation, cleansing, extraction, and hydration, designed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, risk-free, and thorough skincare treatments. Research has shown that pollutants, toxins and chemicals in the urban environment can damage the skin, while the extensive use of makeup products in the selfie age also clogs and ages the skin. DermaClear has the solution. 

DermaClear serves as both a standalone treatment that achieves simultaneous exfoliation along with skin rejuvenation, and a must-have pre-treatment solution for a diverse range of skin procedures. The platform works in a 3-step process:

  • DermaClear EXFO – To extract dead skin cells and clarify the skin surface
  • DermaClear CLEANSE – To deeply remove impurities from within the skin, without causing irritation
  • DermaClear HYDRATE – To condition and hydrate the skin and supply protective antioxidants into the clean skin

The convenient and easy-to-use platform features a unique 360° rotating tip and powerful suction action, which enable a deep cleansing process and extraction of impurities while ensuring highly effective penetration of solutions into the skin. Made of flexible silicone material, the soft tip operates in a complete circular motion for improved and homogenous coverage, leading to a thorough cleansing process.

"The launch of DermaClear addresses the increasing demand for thorough skincare, as a standalone treatment as well as a prep-treatment to optimize medical aesthetics procedures," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

https://www.almalasers.com

Video: https://youtu.be/2mz_GrpZYSQ

For media inquiries, please contact:
ICR Inc.
Edmond Lococo
Tel: +86 (10) 6583-7510
E-mail: Edmond.lococo@icrinc.com

SOURCE Alma

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:49
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
08:40
Marktüberblick: Kurskapriolen an den Ölmärkten
07:27
Daily Markets: DAX – Erneut im Seitwärtskanal / Geberit – Weiter in Seitwärtbewegung
08.01.20
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Nahost-Eskalation verunsichert Finanzmärkte - Gold auf Niveau von 2013
Basilea gibt Wasserstandsmeldung über Cresemba-Umsätze der kommerziellen Partner - Aktie legt kräftig zu
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
Portfoliomanager hält die Apple-Aktie für extrem überbewertet
Tesla nimmt mit Hilfe von Milliarden-Darlehen aus China den grössten Automarkt der Welt ins Visier
Varta wehrt sich gegen mutmassliche Patentverletzungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen mit grünen Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX präsentieren sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen ziehen im Donnerstagshandel an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;