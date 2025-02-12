|
12.02.2025 13:00:00
Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Alm. Brand A/S is required to publish information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.
Please see attached report.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-S
|
22.01.25
|Alm. Brand A/S - Guidance for 2025 in line with ambitious target set in 2022 (GlobeNewswire)
|
21.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-S
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Fiserv
✅ Nasdaq Inc
✅ Manhattan Associates
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI volatil -- DAX ersmals über 22'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist auf Richtungssuche, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt zur Wochenmitte von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigt. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}