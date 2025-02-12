Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2025 13:00:00

Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Alm. Brand A-S
15.55 DKK -0.38%
Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties

Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Alm. Brand A/S is required to publish information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.

Please see attached report.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:


Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachment


