Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 2 June 2025 – 6 June 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 23:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 14,130,000 15.83 221,623,200 2 June 2025 190,000 16.22 3,081,800 3 June 2025 200,000 16.31 3,262,000 4 June 2025 200,000 16.29 3,258,000 5 June 2025 - - - 6 June 2025 200,000 16.61 3,322,000 Total, week number 23 790,000 16.36 12,923,800 Accumulated under the program 14,920,000 15.87 234,547,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 107,309,584 own shares corresponding to 6.96 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

