Suche...

Alm. Brand A-S Aktie [Valor: 83807 / ISIN: DK0015250344]
18.11.2024 09:30:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A-S
13.31 DKK 0.45%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 11 November 2024 – 15 November 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 46:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement8,534,82512.84109,608,648
11 November 2024305,00013.484,110,058
12 November 2024299,74813.153,941,716
13 November 2024282,22913.063,684,612
14 November 20241,00013.2513,249
15 November 202484,96913.251,126,103
Total, week number 46972,94613.2312,875,738
Accumulated under the program9,507,77112.88122,484,386

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 34,235,715 own shares corresponding to 2.22 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard         
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments


