|
11.11.2024 09:45:00
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 4 November 2024 – 8 November 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 45:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,660,798
|12.76
|97,774,778
|4 November 2024
|220,000
|13.36
|2,938,100
|5 November 2024
|87,732
|13.29
|1,165,985
|6 November 2024
|100,000
|13.46
|1,345,880
|7 November 2024
|165,000
|13.72
|2,263,305
|8 November 2024
|301,295
|13.68
|4,120,601
|Total, week number 45
|874,027
|13.54
|11,833,870
|Accumulated under the program
|8,534,825
|12.84
|109,608,648
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 33,262,769 own shares corresponding to 2.16 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-S
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-S
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.
🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX höher -- Hang Seng gibt ab
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte weisen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}