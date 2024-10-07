|
07.10.2024 09:30:00
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 30 September 2024 – 4 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 40:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,268,683
|12.29
|52,477,652
|30 September 2024
|133,174
|13.29
|1,770,482
|1 October 2024
|400,000
|13.29
|5,314,200
|2 October 2024
|111,589
|13.18
|1,471,234
|3 October 2024
|400,000
|13.11
|5,242,880
|4 October 2024
|286,131
|13.07
|3,740,591
|Total, week number 40
|1,330,894
|13.18
|17,539,386
|Accumulated under the program
|5,599,577
|12.50
|70,017,039
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,327,521 own shares corresponding to 1.97 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-S
|
31.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-S
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX starten fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen im Montagshandel zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze weisen zu Wochenbeginn Aufschläge aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}