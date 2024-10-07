Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 30 September 2024 – 4 October 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 40:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 4,268,683 12.29 52,477,652 30 September 2024 133,174 13.29 1,770,482 1 October 2024 400,000 13.29 5,314,200 2 October 2024 111,589 13.18 1,471,234 3 October 2024 400,000 13.11 5,242,880 4 October 2024 286,131 13.07 3,740,591 Total, week number 40 1,330,894 13.18 17,539,386 Accumulated under the program 5,599,577 12.50 70,017,039

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,327,521 own shares corresponding to 1.97 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

